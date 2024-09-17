⌨️ Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid adds magnetic analog key switches using Hall effect sensors

👇 Users can assign multiple key bindings to a single key press

🏃‍♂️ Example 1: Users could half-press to walk or full-press to run

🙇 Example 2: Users could have crouch and prone attached to one key

📏 Customize the actuation point of every key down to 0.1mm increments

Preorder: Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid

Hall effect sensors have been appearing in recent controllers and gaming handhelds, and now the Logitech G Pro X TLK Rapid is one of the first gaming keyboards to come with them.

The Logitech G Pro X TLK Rapid comes in black, pink, and white (credit: Logitech)

Just like preventing thumbstick drift, these Hall effect switches will help extend the longevity of the Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid’s key switches. However, these Hall effect sensors also effectively give the keyboard magnetic analog key switches that act like analog buttons.

Logitech says it can measure the change in voltage and record it as an analog input whenever you press a key and disrupt the magnetic fields within the Hall effect switches. Using this technology, users can assign multiple key bindings to a single key. For example, they could half-press the W key to walk or depress it all the way to make their character run.

If you’ve ever hated having to assign crouch and prone to two separate keys, this new Multi-Point Action will solve the problem for you.

In addition to making every key an analog switch, Logitech will allow users to customize the actuation point of every key with 0.1mm of accuracy. So, if you really wanted to, you could make each key activate just by slightly grazing it.

Logitech also claims its new magnetic analog key switches will reset faster and act as a rapid trigger – especially useful for any quick-time events in games.

The Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid is available for preorder now for $169 and will ship in December.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.