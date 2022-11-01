➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Buy once, Excel forever

💰 Giant discount for a permanent Microsoft Office Professional 2021 license

📠 Includes six (Mac OS) or eight (Windows) tried-and-true office productivity apps

❌ The license is only for this version of Office Professional — for future upgrades, you’ll need to subscribe or purchase a new full version.

⏳ 30 days to redeem or return the digital code

I know you’ve just been dying to get back to the office – Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows or macOS, that is! Now you can do so on the cheap with this deal at StackSocial. Normally $439 on the Microsoft Store, this lifetime license is discounted to just $39 for a total 91% off.

StackSocial: MS Office (Windows) deal

StackSocial: MS Office (macOS) deal

That’s $400 in savings for the big four – Microsoft Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook – plus Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access for Windows users (macOS users get Teams Basic and OneNote, but no Publisher or Access).

One purchase, one license

It’s important to note, however, that this deal is for a one-time purchase of Microsoft Office Professional 2021, and is distinct from Microsoft’s subscription service, now called Microsoft 365. You’re essentially buying a snapshot of the software – you won’t get any feature upgrades when the next version of the software is released, but you’ll never lose the license, either. It’s yours in perpetuity!

If your needs are simple and you’re not a big fan of the constant feature updates, some of which can fundamentally change or break the way you use the software, this is a great deal.

PC users will need Windows 10 at minimum, as well as 4GB of available storage. macOS users need at least macOS Catalina version 10.15 with 10GB of free space. You’ll get 30 days from receipt of the purchase code to either redeem it or return it for StackSocial store credit.

This deal is good until November 6, 2022, so if you need to make some PowerPoint presentations, better jump on it fast!