(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

💻 Lenovo has unveiled a fresh slate of ThinkPads in its P-series at IFA 2025

📋 There are five new ThinkPads and a refreshed version of the ThinkPad X9

⚙️ All of the new models come with more powerful specs and chunky designs

🖥️ There’s also a new ultra-wide Thunderbolt 4 monitor

📅 The new laptops will start going on sale this month

Lenovo is keeping the ThinkPads coming. At IFA 2025 in Berlin, the company has announced a fresh slate of new ThinkPads in the ThinkPad P-series. The new machines are accompanied by a refreshed version of the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition, which originally debuted at CES, as well as a new ultra-wide monitor equipped with Thunderbolt 4. We got to go hands-on with them ahead of the show

Here’s a breakdown of each of the new laptops in our signature Shortcut style.

Lenovo ThinkPad at IFA 2025

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🧑‍💻 The ThinkPad P16 Gen 3 is a unit. Lenovo’s ThinkPad P16 has historically been on the bigger side, and while it’s technically trimmer for the third generation, it’s still a chunker. That’s for good reason, at least: it packs in a ton of power and maintains a portable form factor for an on-the-go workstation. With up to a 16-inch OLED display, the P16 Gen 3 comes with Intel’s Core Ultra 200HX processors, up to 192GB of RAM, up to 12TB of storage, and Nvidia RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell graphics. You’ll find a ton of ports around the sides (including an SD card slot and Ethernet jack), plus a 99.99Whr battery for power.

📐 Better portability with ThinkPad P1 Gen 8. If you need something a bit more portable, the latest ThinkPad P1 has plenty to offer. Lenovo has upgraded it with second-generation Intel Core Ultra processors, improved NPU performance for AI tasks, and optional Nvidia RTX Pro 2000 Blackwell graphics. The 16-inch laptop is thinner and lighter than the P16, which could make it the right one for you if the P16 is calling your name but don’t want more than five pounds of laptop in your backpack.

💰 Save on power with the ThinkPad P16v Gen 3. Lenovo takes the power and versatility of the specs of its other ThinkPad P-series laptops and brings it down to a more affordable price with the P16v Gen 3. With the same Intel Core Ultra chips as the P1, the same graphics, and a slick 16-inch 4K display option with thinner bezels, it’s ideal if you need the best bang for your buck.

🤏 The ThinkPad P14s i Gen 6 trims things down (a bit). The thinnest and lightest of the new P-series are the ThinkPad P14s i Gen 6 and ThinkPad P16s i Gen 6. Shipping in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes, these laptops aim to take Lenovo’s workstation experience and bring it to a form factor you won’t mind lugging around with you all day. Unlike the other models mentioned, neither of these machines get an OLED display option, but you do get the same horsepower from the second-gen Intel Core Ultra chips, the Nvidia graphics, and the special NPU. Plus, there’s a ton of ports around the edges.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🧊 Keep it fresh with the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition. Lenovo technically announced the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition back at CES, but for IFA, the company decided to spruce it up with a new color. The Glacier White version of the machine was shown off, and it’s a bold choice if traditional ThinkPads don’t quite do it for you. It’s the same laptop we’ve already talked about, so under the hood, you still get Intel’s Core Ultra 7 chips, the choice between a 14-inch or 15-inch display, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and over 40 TOPS of AI performance. While this is barely an upgrade, compared to the somewhat stagnant appearance of matte black ThinkPads, the Glacier White X9 is a refreshing change of pace.

🖥️ A new ultra-wide ThinkVision. Lenovo is also announcing a new ultra-wide monitor called the ThinkVision P40WD-40. The curved 39.7-inch panel comes with a 5K resolution, a 21:9 aspect ratio, support for 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and IPS Black technology for improved contrast. It also acts as a hub for your desk with a couple of USB-C ports, five USB-A ports, Ethernet, and more that can connect to your computer via Thunderbolt 4, which in turn keeps your machine charged up.

Pricing and availability

Lenovo will start shipping all of its new ThinkPads soon, with some going on sale this month and others having to wait until October.

ThinkPad P16 Gen 3: October 2025, starting at $3,339.00

ThinkPad P1 Gen 8: September 2025, starting at $2,819.00

ThinkPad P16v Gen 3: September 2025, starting at $2,249.00

ThinkPad P16s i Gen 4: September 2025, starting at $1,859.00

ThinkPad P14s i Gen 6: September 2025, starting at $1,819.00

ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition (Glacier White): October 2025, starting at $1,889.00 (14-inch) and $2,109.00 (15-inch)

ThinkVision P40WD-40: October 2025, starting at $2,182.00

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.