➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid

💻 A 2-in-1 laptop that turns into a separate Android tablet and WIndow laptop

⚙️14-inch 2.8K OLED Android Tablet runs on Qualcomm with a Intel-powered PC keyboard base

🏃‍♂️Seamless workflow going from desktop to an on-the-go tablet setup

Most 2-in-1 laptops are designed to give you a notebook that works either as a laptop or a tablet. The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid announced at CES 2024 is the first 2-in-1 device to ever give you a separate Android tablet and Windows laptop at the same time.

Wildly you can have both halves of this device operate at the same time because they’re two completely separate machines with separate operating systems. The Android tablet half is a 14-inch 2.8K OLED tablet powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor meanwhile the keyboard half of the device is a Windows PC featuring its own Intel Core Ultra 7 processor.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid (credit: Lenovo)

Basically, you can use this laptop like any other ordinary notebook. But then you can detach the tablet screen and have a fully functional Andorid tablet. Meanwhile, you can have the keyboard attached to a separate monitor and still use it as a desktop PC.

These two systems even have their own storage and memory so they can operate completely separately too. The tablet portion features 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of integrated storage while the keyboard has a beefier 32GB of LPDDR5x memory and 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD.

No other device has featured this sort of dual functionality. The Microsoft Surface Book is the closest device to it, but it featured a tablet screen that contained all the functional guts of the device and once separated from the keyboard, the base basically did nothing.

This device seems perfect for seamless workflows when you need to leave your desk or home quickly without disconnecting your laptop from your workstation. However, the biggest question is how easily files transfer between devices.

We’ll have our hands on in the coming days to test how well this system really works and a deeper dive into battery life, so stay tuned for more on the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.