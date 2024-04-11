🆕 Kobo is releasing two new color ereaders

📆 The Kobo Libra Colour and Kobo Clara Colour are available to preorder now

💰 Prices start from $149.99 for the Clara Colour and $219.99 for the Libra Colour

🖊️ The Libra Colour includes stylus support for sketching, notation and writing

Kobo, the Japanese-Canadian brand, has announced two new color ereaders that might make Amazon Kindle owners slightly jealous.

The Kobo Libra Colour and the Kobo Clara Colour are upgraded versions of the Kobo Libra 2 and Kobo Clara 2E ereaders, and include a new E Ink Kaleido 3 display instead of the standard black and white screens we’re used to.

The Kaleido 3 display can provide 4,096 colors and has an improved PPI (pixels per inch) of 150 for color content and 300 PPI for black and white content. The Kobo Clara Colour has a 6-inch screen, while the Libra has a 7-inch screen that supports the Kobo Stylus for sketching and handwriting. The stylus is sold separately, however.

Kobo has also improved the specs of its ereaders to power the new color displays. The Libra 2 Color has a 2GHz CPU as opposed to the older 1GHz CPU, as well as a bigger battery: 2,050mAh instead of 1,500mAh.

The Kobo Libra Colour is available to pre-order today and costs $219.99. The Kobo Clara Colour is available for $149.99, which puts it in direct competition with Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite. Both ereaders include WiFi 5 and Bluetooth compatibility and the same dual-core processor.

Despite being one of the most popular ereaders on the market, Amazon hasn’t yet released a Kindle with a color display. Instead, it’s pushed its Fire tablets but has seemingly lost faith in the device as it hasn’t refreshed it since 2021.