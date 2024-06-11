Plug in the case and enjoy wireless audio from any device (credit: Jabra)

🛜 LE Audio charging case acts as a wireless transmitter for any external device you plug it into

🎵 Stream latency-free audio from a gaming device, in-flight screen, turntable, exercise equipment, and more

😌 2x better noise-cancelling and hear through

🫨 Improved Dolby spatial audio and head tracking (Elite 10 Gen 2 only)

Jabra has introduced a new pair of wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2.

Both of these Gen 2 Jabra earbuds come with a Bluetooth LE audio chip that allows them to act as a wireless transmitter for anything you connect them to using its bundled USB-C to 3.5mm cable. That means you can connect the case to any piece of gym equipment, gaming device, in-flight screen, turntable, or cassette player and enjoy wireless audio from these sources with your earbuds.

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 connected to a treadmill (credit: Jabra)

This solution solves a major issue of wireless earbuds being unable to connect to devices without a Bluetooth chip. A few gaming-focused earbuds tried to solve this problem with an included USB-C dongle that would also help reduce latency. However, the LE audio chip in Jarba’s new earbud cases solves that problem without a separate dongle and it uses the latest LC3 Bluetooth codec to reduce any potentially perceivable latency. Of course, with this solution, requires you to carry around an extra cable, but at least it's easily pocketable.

Jarba also says it has made the Adaptive Hybrid noise-canceling on both earbuds twice as effective compared to the current generation. The Natural HearThrough also has better wind noise detection to quiet sudden gusts thanks to new wind-protective meshes applied to the earbuds’ six microphones.

Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 (credit: Jabra)

Now, both earbuds are slightly different in their focused use cases. The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 is designed for the gym and active lifestyles with a dust and water resistance rating plus a MIL-STD rating of Ip68 and 810h, respectively. The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 is all about all-day comfort with a semi-open design and an earbud shape that’s comfortable to wear all day.

Jabra also promises users will experience improved Dolby Audio spatial sound on both earbuds. The Elite 10 Gen 2 also features Dolby head tracking similar to the recently announced Sonos Ace headphones.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.