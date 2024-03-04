🆕 The new Apple iPhone SE will undergo a radical design change

💧 It’ll look more like an iPhone 14, according to the latest leak

📷 The phone will still include a single-lens camera

🤔 But it could get features like Face ID and the Action Button from the iPhone 15

The classic design of the iPhone SE will soon be a thing of the past, as a new leak suggests Apple’s budget iPhone will look more like an iPhone 14 moving forward.

Spotted by 91Mobiles, the iPhone SE 4 will ditch the large bezels at the top and bottom of the screen, the home button, and will include a notch for Face ID. The notch will mirror the one on the iPhone 14 and won’t be a Dynamic Island.

The iPhone SE 4 will sport a 6.1-inch screen and almost identical dimensions to the iPhone 14. The phone will retain a single-lens rear camera, however, and the Lightning port will be replaced with a USB-C port.

Like the new iPhone 15 lineup, Apple will also reportedly replace the mute switch with an Action Button, but we’ll have to take these rumors with a pinch of salt for now.

The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to release in 2025, so things could change. The budget iPhone remains a popular choice for those who aren’t bothered about having the best specs available but want to remain on iOS.

With the cheapest iPhone 15 costing $799, Apple will hope it can attract more cost-conscious buyers with a cheaper, $429 iPhone SE. The last iPhone SE was released in 2022, so it’s likely those who picked up the budget iPhone will also be ready to upgrade.