The iPhone 16e is Apple’s latest entry-level iPhone, complete with a new design and a new price of $599. While it’s not the phone for everyone, there are plenty of folks who it works well for thanks to the 6.1-inch screen, Face ID, fast processor, and long battery life. It’s a huge upgrade over the third-generation iPhone SE, and it’s good enough if all you need is a new iPhone and have $600 to spend.

Of course, one of its biggest quirks is the lack of MagSafe. For some reason, Apple didn’t build the magnets into the back of the phone, so if you want to use accessories like MagSafe chargers and wallets, you need a special case for it.

If you’re shopping for an iPhone 16e case with MagSafe, we’ve got you covered. We’ve scoured the internet and have rounded up the top 12 cases you should consider for your 16e. Let’s break it down.

Best iPhone 16e cases with MagSafe

Apple Silicone Case

$39 | Available at Amazon

✅ What we like. Apple’s first-party silicone case for the iPhone 16e fits snugly around the phone and comes with premium aluminum buttons. It integrates MagSafe, has a microfiber lining on the interior, and comes in five different colors.

❌ What we don’t. Silicone cases often collect lint and dust, and this one’s no exception. It’s also a bit expensive at $39.

Amazon: Apple Silicone Case

Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit case

$18.99 | Available at Amazon

✅ What we like. Spigen’s anti-yellowing coating is one of the main reasons I recommend its clear cases. This one for the iPhone 16e comes with MagSafe, a frosted back, and military-grade drop protection.

❌ What we don’t. It feels a little cheap in your hand, and it’s easy to coat it in fingerprints and dirt over time.

Amazon: Spigen Ultra Hybrid case

UAG Essential Armor case

$39.95 | Available at Amazon

✅ What we like. I like UAG’s cases thanks to their slim form factors that still give you advanced drop protection. This one is tested for up to 15 feet high. It comes with MagSafe, a slick design, a few color options, and raised bezels for display and camera protection.

❌ What we don’t. There isn’t a lot of protection inside the case to keep dirt and dust away from your phone, and the buttons are a bit hard to press.

Amazon: UAG Essential Armor

Belemay Leather case

$39.99 | Available at Amazon

✅ What we like. Belemay uses high-quality leather sourced in the United States for its cases. The interior is lined with microfiber, there’s MagSafe compatibility, and you can pick between light dark shades of brown. It’s a very classic look.

❌ What we don’t. The single biggest problem is drop protection. You really don’t get any with this case. Your iPhone 16e will be safeguarded from scratches, but it’s susceptible to cracks from drops.

Amazon: Belemay Leather case

Casely Bold collection case

$39.95 | Available at Amazon

✅ What we like. This case from Casely comes in a slew of different colors and patterns to match whatever vibe/aesthetic you’re looking for. It offers military-grade protection, slip-resistant grips, and MagSafe.

❌ What we don’t. The case is a bit chunky and the black silicone grips on the sides don’t match many of the designs Casely offers.

Amazon: Casely Bold case

Smartish Gripmunk MagSafe case

$24.99 | Available at Amazon

✅ What we like. This case from Smartish offers a slim profile and grippy texture with air cushions for drop support. There’s a microfiber lining on the inside for protection, as well as MagSafe magnets and a raised bezel to protect the screen.

❌ What we don’t. The textured sides might not be for everyone, and given its low price, the materials used aren’t the most premium.

Amazon: Smartish Gripmunk case

Spidercase waterproof case

$26.99 | Available at Amazon

✅ What we like. This case is ideal if you want a durable case that comes with a built-in screen protector. The case seals off your entire phone and integrates MagSafe magnets in the back for easy charging. It has military-grade drop protection and IP68 water protection.

❌ What we don’t. It’s on the thicker side of things, and the buttons will be harder to press. The back plastic is also easy to scratch.

Amazon: Spidercase iPhone 16e

Torras 360-degree Spin case

$39.99 | Available at Amazon

✅ What we like. Torras’ 360-degree Spin case has a built-in kickstand on top of the MagSafe magnets for hands-free video watching. It has military-grade drop protection, a raised bezel to protect the screen, and a durable backplate.

❌ What we don’t. The colors are a bit limited, and the aesthetic might not be for everyone.

Amazon: Torras 360-degree Spin case

Spigen Tough Armor case

$19.99 | Available at Amazon

✅ What we like. This is a great go-to case if you need durable protection for less than $20. The case comes with absorbant foam on the interior to protect against drops, a raised bezel for the display, and MagSafe magnets. It also has a kickstand on the back.

❌ What we don’t. The colors aren’t great, especially with the double-texture look. The buttons are also a bit tough to press.

Amazon: Spigen Tough Armor

Mous Limitless 6.0 case

$74.99 | Available at Amazon

✅ What we like. This premium option from Mous comes with impact-absorbing AiroShock technology and MagSafe integration. You can pick between a bunch of different finishes from wood to carbon fiber to different fabrics.

❌ What we don’t. The price is very high, so you’ll need to really want carbon fiber or wood on the back of your phone.

Amazon: Mous Limitless 6.0 case

