🤳 Insta360 announces the Flow 2 smartphone gimbal

💰 $50 cheaper than the Flow 2 Pro but keeps almost all the same features

🦾 Features 3-axis stabilization, built-in tripod, and selfie-arm

❌ Lacks Apple DockKit, 360 rotation, and Free Tilt Mode

🎯 Requires an AI tracking module (sold separately or as a bundle) for subject tracking

📦 Insta360 Flow 2 is available now for $109 or $129 for the AI tracker bundle

Amazon: Insta360 Flow 2 - $109

Amazon: Flow 2 AI Tracker Bundle - $129

Insta360 has dropped a new, more affordable Flow 2 smartphone gimbal for $109.

Although it costs $50 less than the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro, this more affordable gimbal retains almost all the same features. The Flow 2 features a built-in tripod, extendable selfie arm, NFC one-tap pairing, and teleprompter mode.

One crucial missing feature from the Flow 2 Pro is Apple DockKit support, which allows the gimbal to tap into Apple’s native face tracking feature for FaceTime, the camera app, and all third-party apps. If you want this gimbal to follow you effortlessly, you’ll need to either purchase the AI tracking accessory separately for $40 or buy it bundled with the Flow 2 gimbal for $129.

The AI tracker module unlocks Deep Track 4.0, enabling all of Insta360’s intelligent subject tracking, including programmable golden ratio subject framing. The subject tracking also works for all third-party apps, such as Instagram and Twitch, as well as any other video recording app.

The Flow 2 can’t spin in a full 360 degrees or use Free Tilt mode like the Flow 2 Pro, so if you want a gimbal with all the creative freedom, get Insta360’s $159 gimbal. Also, compared to the $79 DJI Osmo Mobile 7, the Insta360 Flow 2 is more expensive at $109. However, if you want AI tracking, the $129 Flow 2 bundle is cheaper than the Osmo Mobile 7 with DJI’s own AI tracking module, which costs $138.

