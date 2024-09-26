The Shortcut subscribers can get an exclusive 15-step guide below ⤵️

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle pre-order is today (Image credit: Sony)

📆 PS5 Pro PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection is on sale today

⏰ PlayStation Direct pre-order time is confirmed: 10am ET / 7am PT

🫣 Only 12,300 limited-edition consoles will be sold, exclusive to PS Direct

🕹️ All PlayStation 30th Anniversary gear looks like the OG PlayStation 1

🧠 The Shortcut and Matt Swider on X send you a restock alert

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection pre-order is today at 10am ET / 7am PT, and millions of gamers are looking to find the limited-edition console at PlayStation Direct. It’ll cost nearly $1,000, but the price will be worth it. Sony is making only 12,300 PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary consoles, so pre-orders will be difficult to get in the US.

We have an exclusive 🔒 15-step guide on how to pre-order PS5 Pro and PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection for paid subscribers who support our team. But let’s start with the basics for everyone.

How to get PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition alerts before it sells out

Get our free instant alerts: Your best chance to find the PS5 Pro 30 Anniversary in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

I helped 400,000 people buy a PS5 and Xbox when they were hard to get. I’m doing it all over again with this new limited-edition PS5 Pro

Note: Walmart will have PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary on 10/10 if you miss it at Sony PlayStation Direct today. Here’s the page: Walmart: PS5 Pro pre-order page Join the PlayStation Direct queue

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection pre-order will start at 10am ET / 7am PT, according to Sony. This is a fact that The Shortcut first reported at midnight, when Sony let it slip that a virtual queue would begin this morning. Hone your browser to the PlayStation Direct link we send out moments before the pre-order time on X.

Here’s what will be on sale at PlayStation Direct today:

PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle (12,300 consoles)

PS5 Slim Digital 30th Anniversary Bundle

PS5 Pro

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Bundle

PS5 DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Bundle

PS5 DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Bundle

The good news is that you’ll have a second chance at a PS5 Pro restock in exactly two weeks if you can’t seek pre-order at PlayStation Direct today. In the US, Walmart and other retailers already have a page live for pre-orders on October 10 at 10am ET.

However, this will be the only time the 12,300 PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary consoles will be sold worldwide. These retro-looking consoles will be individually numbered, and they won’t be sold at Walmart, Amazon and other American stores. They’re exclusive to the PlayStation Direct online store and available today only.

Walmart will sell three items in two weeks when the PlayStation Direct exclusivity expires.

PS5 Slim Digital 30th Anniversary Bundle

PS5 Pro

PS5 DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Bundle

Walmart: PS5 Pro pre-order page

Join the PlayStation Direct queue

This is the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection bundle (Image credit: Sony)

🔒 15 tips to get PS5 Pro & PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary today (for paid subscribers)

Want an even better chance? I have 🔒 15 tips on how to pre-order PS5 Pro and PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection for paid subscribers who support our team.

We’ve got the best methods to get through the PlayStation Direct queue

Walmart: PS5 Pro pre-order page

Join the PlayStation Direct queue