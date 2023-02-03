Apple is tipped to release a successor to the HomePod mini in 2024, and it could usher in a wave of more audio upgrades.

Renowned tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who recently predicted we could see a foldable iPad next year, says Apple will follow the recent release of the new HomePod 2 with an upgrade on its more affordable smart speaker.

Kuo also believes that the new HomePod mini will be joined by the long-awaited AirPods Max 2, and a cheaper pair of AirPods that will target a $100 price point.

Kuo tweeted that he expects Apple’s next line of audio products to arrive during the second half of 2024 (thanks, iMore), and could even slip into early 2025. If that turns out to be true, it will mean the AirPods Max will be four years old before a successor arrives – which is geriatric by most tech standards.

It’s unclear what direction the new HomePod mini will take, but hopefully, Apple keeps the compelling $90 price point. Personally, I hope Apple finds a way to let you use the HomePod mini as satellite speakers for Apple TV, so you can create a more convincing home audio setup.

The HomePod mini recently received an unexpected update that made the speaker even more appealing – temperature and humidity sensors. While it’s unlikely further support will arrive, it was pleasing to see Apple add a desirable feature for smart home users instead of locking it behind the more expensive HomePod.

Speaking of which, the HomePod 2 still leaves marks on wooden surfaces – or at least the white model does. Reviews of Apple’s HomePod have been generally positive, though it doesn’t sound like you need to rush out to upgrade the model Apple discontinued in 2021 anytime soon.