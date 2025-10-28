🤖 Grokipedia, xAI’s AI-powered encyclopedia, has launched

🆚 Elon Musk’s xAI company has set the site up as an alternative to Wikipedia

📈 The site is already approaching a million articles published

😤 Musk has previously discussed Wikipedia as being a biased site, dubbing it “Wokeipedia”

Grokipedia, the encyclopedia powered by xAI’s assistant Grok, is now online and reportedly contains over 885,000 articles.

That’s according to its own homepage, which went live this past Monday.

According to Elon Musk, Grokipedia is a “necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe”, and is built as an alternative online encyclopedia against Wikipedia.

Musk, along with his allies, have purported the idea that Wikipedia is biased – an idea which Jimmy Wales, the crowd-sourced encyclopedia’s founder, has called “factually incorrect”, adding that the accusation “doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.”

Musk had previously derided Wikipedia as “Wokeipedia” in posts on X in December 2024, urging his more than 200 million followers to stop donating to the platform, before announcing Grokipedia in September this year.

The entries for certain articles seemingly copy those on Wikipedia, although Grokipedia isn’t offering in-line citations to sources as Wikipedia does. There is a small disclaimer that says the content used is “adapted from Wikipedia, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License.”

Some social media users have also spotted that Grokipedia’s entries for certain topics seem more akin to Musk’s perspectives than a neutral observer.

For instance, Bluesky user Jeremy Cohen noted that a passage in the entry for “university” revealed thoughts on universities facing “controversies over ideological conformity, with faculty political affiliations skewing heavily leftward”. The same passage is absent from Wikipedia, it appears.

Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales had noted that Wikipedia’s own volunteer community was not without bias and that there needed to be more people involved, although he thought that Musk’s characterization of them as “crazy left-wing activists” was “incorrect”.

