The Govee Lamp 3 is thinner, smaller, and brighter than your average floor lamp (credit: Govee)

🛋️ Govee has launched two new floor lamps to bring smart lighting to any space

💡 The flagship Floor Lamp 3 can diffuse light in a 170° angle with up to 2100 lumens of brightness

🪔 The Lantern Floor Lamp adds similar functionality to a different style of lamp

🏷️ Both the $169 Lamp 3 and $129 Lantern Lamp are available now

Govee has announced two brand-new smart floor lights so you can bring flashy, clever lighting to virtually any space.

The new flagship Floor Lamp 3 comes powered by Govee’s new LuminBlend+ color management tech to deliver “industry-leading color reproduction.”

The Floor Lamp 3 features rear dual-sided light emission designed to diffuse color at a 170° angle, so it can cast light across walls with greater coverage than traditional floor lamp designs. At 2100 lumens, a single lamp can illuminate up to 645 square feet.

It also has a tunable 1000K to 10,000K white range, with 144 RGB and 144 warm-cool white LEDs, for double the density of its predecessor. Govee also claims to have optimized the bead-to-diffuser distance to provide ideal illumination from any angle.

Govee also touts the Floor Lamp 3, which features a redesigned base made from unibody aluminum with its own dual-ring illumination that glows to help you find the controls in the dark.

Govee Lantern Floor Lamp

The Govee Lantern Floor Lamp looks more like a tall table lamp (credit: Govee)

Alongside the Floor Lamp 3, Govee unveiled the Lantern Floor Lamp, which it says is a “first of its kind” with Halo Gradient Lighting that provides a ring-shaped gradient glow to match elements such as a sunset from a single light source.

It provides up to 1,400 lumens of brightness, offers an adjustable 100K to 10,000K temperature, and can cover up to 320 square feet from a single lamp.

This lantern form factor is also a first for the company, featuring a unique, eye-catching design. Switching between light effects is possible with a simple tap on the top of the lamp for convenient operation.

Both of the new lamps are built on Govee’s latest smart lighting platform, bringing clever features such as AI Lighting Bot 2.0, where you can describe the mood you want to create, and the lamp will light specific colors to match.

There is also an all-day automated scheduling feature that adjusts the lamp’s color temperature to your natural circadian rhythm, switching to warmer light as the night ends. Both floor lamps are compatible with Matter, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings.

Both lamps are available today; the Floor Lamp 3 costs $169.99, and the Lantern Floor Lamp costs $129.99.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.