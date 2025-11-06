(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

I’ve been using one of Google’s newest accessories for the Pixel 10 series, and I’m convinced there are better alternatives on the market.

Google finally brought Qi2 magnetic wireless charging to the Pixel 10 series, which we’re all grateful for. The feature enables the same experience that users have had with Apple’s MagSafe on the iPhone, allowing them to attach magnetic accessories to the back of their phones and use MagSafe chargers that perfectly align for faster wireless charging. Having this functionality on a Pixel is great, and Google’s efforts to broaden the range of accessories available are much appreciated.

One of its latest is the Pixelsnap Charger with Stand, a $70 Qi2 charger that integrates with a silicone-covered stand for propping your phone up. In short, it’s a nice accessory, and I do enjoy using it. But for $70, it’s far from the best value, so I found three alternatives that offer more bang for your buck and the same great charging performance for your Pixel 10.

Using the Pixelsnap Charger with Stand

📐 The design is very nice. Make no mistake, this is a good-looking stand. Google designed it similarly to other smart home products in its portfolio with a clean, minimalist aesthetic. It has a nice weight to it, too, so it won’t budge from where you place it. It’s only sold in white, but it works as a good neutral shade.

🔌 A plug in the box. The biggest plus side to the Pixelsnap Charger with Stand is the fact that, yes, it has the charger in the box. Sure, the name may imply that, but I’ve seen many wireless chargers that force you to buy a separate Qi2 charger to slot in. This one comes with a charger integrated into its design, albeit one that’s removable. Google could’ve easily omitted it, so I’m glad it didn’t.

🚀 It’s speedy… The charger can reach speeds up to 25W, so long as you have the right phone. The regular Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold can reach 15W, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL can go all the way to 25W. There’s no way to know when your phone is reaching its peak charging speed, but in general, neither my Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro XL took a considerably long time to recharge.

🔥 … but tends to run hot. The one major flaw with this charger is just how hot it gets. Give it 10 minutes and your phone is already starting to heat up, and after a while, it can feel unusually warm. Google doesn’t include a fan or other cooling agent on the stand, and while extra warmth isn’t a huge deal, it’s not very common anymore in the world of stand-up wireless chargers.

❌ No other functionality. For $70, the stand will prop up your Pixel 10… and that’s it. There isn’t a second charger in the back for juicing up your Pixel Buds or somewhere to plug in a Pixel Watch or secondary device. This is just a nice stand for your Pixel or other Qi2-enabled phone. There isn’t even a wall adapter in the box, which is awfully confusing. With so many other choices on the market, it’s tough to consider it a good value at that point. The design is certainly nice, but it’s hard to call it $70 nice.

Alternatives to Google’s Pixelsnap Charger with Stand

Fortunately, there are plenty of other Qi2 wireless chargers on the market that deliver great design, fast wireless charging, and more features than Google’s.

Belkin UltraCharge 2-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Charger

Price: $59.99

The most popular alternative to Google’s Pixelsnap Charger with Stand is this option from Belkin, which incorporates a Qi2.2 charging pad with full 25W performance. It props your phone up at an angle that makes it easy to use while it’s charging, and on the back, you’ll find a small Qi charger to juice up your earbuds. It’s collapsible, too, so you can bring it with you on your next trip. You also get the required 45W charging adapter in the box, all for $10 less than Google’s stand.

Anker MagGo Qi2 Charging Stand

Price: $55.99

Another good option is the MagGo charging stand from Anker. With a simplistic design made from metal, this premium offering gets you 15W Qi2 charging and a place for charging your earbuds. The main charger is flexible so you can adjust the viewing angle while your Pixel 10 is charging up. It also comes bundled with a 40W charger.

UGREEN Qi2 Magflow Wireless Charger

Price: $44.99

This Qi2 charger from UGREEN delivers 25W charging performance to juice up your Pixel 10 nice and fast, as well as a place to charge your earbuds on the bottom. The design is easy to fold down and throw in your bag, and if you have a third device you need to charge, there’s an extra USB-C port on the side. The only thing you don’t get is a wall adapter in the box, but given the lower price, you’ll have money left over to grab one and still spend less than you would with Google’s.

