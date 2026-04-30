👗 A new “digital wardrobe” feature is being introduced to Google Photos to help organize clothing and simplify outfit choices

🤖 The feature uses AI to catalog clothes worn in photos, creating a digital closet accessible at any time

👖 Users can filter by category, mix and match items like tops and jewelry, and virtually try on outfits

🔜 This digital wardrobe is set to start rolling out this summer, first for Android devices, then for iOS

There’s nothing worse than not knowing what to wear, but soon, Google Photos will make organizing your wardrobe and choosing what to wear much easier.

A new Google Photos feature will let you catalog the clothes you’re wearing in photos and create a digital closet that lets you access your wardrobe at any time.

Using AI, Google Photos will let you filter by category, create outfits with ease, and try on looks virtually.

You can scroll through tops, bottoms, jewelry, and mix and match items of clothing to create outfits and even share them with friends to get a second opinion.

Once you’ve found what you’re looking for, you can see how the outfit will look on you before you get dressed, saving you time and any needless frustration.

The new Google Photos digital wardrobe feature will start rolling out this summer, first to Android and then to iOS.

Up next: Google TV’s next update adds AI generated video backgrounds

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.