🤖 Google has launched a new app for Google Gemini on macOS

🥇 The app marks the first time the AI assistant is available in a standalone desktop app, as it was only on Android and iOS before

🥛 It provides an identical experience to the Google Gemini website in layout, but comes with design flourishes that integrate with Apple’s Liquid Glass macOS redesign

📷 In the app, you can do things such as generate images, videos, music, choose the model you’re using, and import any files you want the AI to look over

Google has launched a new native macOS app for its Google Gemini AI assistant in its first expansion to desktop beyond Android and iOS.

The new “native desktop experience” can be launched on macOS with the Option + Space keyboard shortcut, plus you’ll also find the Gemini spark in the Menu Bar with a pill-shaped “Ask Gemini” bar with Liquid Glass properties.

In the bar, there’s an “Add Files and Tools” plus sign that lets you upload Files, Drive, Photos, and NotebookLM, as well as a Share a window.

You’ll find Tools at the bottom of the search bar that allows you to create images, videos, music, plus provides access to the AI’s Canvas, Deep Research, Guided learning and Personal Intelligence services in the “More tools” submenu.

To the right, there’s the model switcher, voice input, and the ability to open the full Gemini app.

The window provided is identical to the dedicated Google Gemini microsite at gemini.google.com that comes with the same side panel, which is also able to leverage Apple’s Liquid Glass feature. To no one’s surprise, everything you do in the Gemini app is synced with your Google account.

The app also allows you to share your screen with Gemini, including local files stored on your Mac, meaning you can ask the AI to do things such as summarize long documents and find important takeaways in a presentation.

The Gemini app is available for macOS versions 15 and up globally and should be available now.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.