Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides are getting a glow-up, as Google has begun rolling out a new UI across the apps.

Announced in a blog post, the fresh user interface is supposed to streamline and simplify the look of the apps and make their most used tools more convenient to find.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Google app changes

🌟 Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides are changing

😮 Google has rolled out a new user interface for its productivity apps

✉ They now look similar to Gmail and feature a more streamlined design

📆 Expect the new design to appear on your machine by March 25

Design-wise, the refresh looks close to Gmail’s new look, sporting a light blue color scheme and chunkier taskbars and panels.

For Google Docs, Sheets and Slides, big changes have been made to the appearance of comments, rulers and gridlines. Some features have also been relocated to reduce clutter or compiled into a single button rather than spread around. But the functionality of the apps remains the same.

Similarly, the layout of Google Drive has changed and it boasts a few extra features. It’s easier to perform batch changes on files and locate specific documents using new search chips (like searching by document type, owner and modified date).

It’s also now easier to copy and open files – you can paste Drive links directly into a Google Doc using the standard clipboard commands, and open up a file in a new window by pressing CTRL + Enter.

The new UI interface will gradually roll out globally and should hit everyone’s accounts by March 25.

I’m a fan of the new changes. Although it can be difficult to get used to a new UI, especially for an app you use so often that its layout is imprinted on your eyelids, the edits Google has made here seem to have been designed with speed and neatness in mind. Plus, with the changes that came to Gmail a while back, it was only a matter of time before similar user interface alterations hit Google’s other apps.

It’s also good to see Google roll out an update for its core services that doesn’t clumsily bundle in some kind of artificial intelligence add-on. After Google announced it was working on an AI search engine, and Microsoft has been happy to reveal the new AI tech it's bringing to Teams, it seemed likely Google would try to match that enthusiasm for the burgeoning tech.

For now, I’ll take a solid UI update over an ill-thought AI productivity tool any day.