Google has denied slowing down YouTube when using an ad blocker after reports suggested it has been throttling the video site to get people to sign up for YouTube Premium.

Several users took to Reddit to highlight the problem, reporting that YouTube was laggy and unresponsive when using an ad blocker, while every other webpage was unaffected.

However, in a statement to Android Central, a YouTube spokesperson said this is not the case. “Recent reports of users experiencing loading delays on YouTube are unrelated to our ad blocker detection efforts. Our help center offers troubleshooting tips for users experiencing issues.”

The developer of uBlock Origin, Raymond Hill, has also weighed in on the issue on X, suggesting the YouTube slowdown is caused by the latest version of AdBlock Plus and AdBlock.

“There is a lot of chatter in the last days about how YouTube is slow with content blockers. Those performance issues affect only the latest version of both AdBlock Plus (3.22) & AdBlock (5.17), and afflict more than just YouTube. uBO is *not* affected.”

Even though Google isn’t responsible for the latest clamp down on ad blockers, that doesn’t mean the company is happy for people to use them on YouTube. Google has been taking steps to dissuade users from installing ad blockers and wants people to pay $13.99 a month for YouTube Premium instead.

Expect Google to implement more measures in the future to combat and detect ad blockers when using YouTube.