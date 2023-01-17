➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Google AirTags

Google is reportedly working on its own pocket-sized location tracker that could rival the Apple AirTag.

Prolific leaker Kuba Wojciechowski found references to the unannounced location tracker while rummaging around the developer console of Fast Pair – Google’s proprietary system for quickly pairing Bluetooth devices.

According to Wojciechowski, the tacker has been alternately codenamed GR10, Groguaudio and Grogu (as in, the proper name of Baby Yoda from Star Wars’ Mandalorian TV show). It’s currently being developed by the Google Nest Team, although how it will pair with other Nest products is unclear.

It’s reportedly listed in several different colors and has an onboard speaker which, if it operates anything like the Apple AirTag, will beep to help users find their lost devices.

Wojciechowski also found references suggesting the device will support Bluetooth Low Energy (a form of Bluetooth that consumes less power) as well as Ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. The latter is another, more precise form of radio-based connection, which is supported by the Pixel 6 and 7 Pro but hasn’t found much use in other services.

The device’s launch window isn’t clear, but the tracker could appear later this year. “I don't have any information regarding the release timeframe of the tag, but if I had to guess I'd say Google's gonna announce the technology at Google I/O and then launch it at the annual fall event, alongside new Google Pixel devices,” Wojcieochowski said.

Location trackers have come under greater public scrutiny recently. Last month, two women sued Apple in a San Francisco federal court, alleging the diminutive trackers were used by former partners to pinpoint their locations and stalk them.

