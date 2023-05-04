Even though Twitter has made a pig’s ear of verification checkmarks, Gmail is adopting the once foolproof system to make it easier to trust people in your inbox.

In 2021, Google introduced brand indicators for message identification (BIMI) in Gmail, which allowed senders to verify their brand logo in order to display it as an avatar in emails.

However, the search giant is taking things one step further. As outlined in a blog post on Google Workspace Updates, senders that have adopted BIMI will now include a blue checkmark icon that should help users identify messages that are from legitimate companies as opposed to impersonators.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Gmail blue checkmarks

👍 Google is borrowing Twitter’s verification checkmarks to improve Gmail

✅ Senders that have adopted BIMI will now receive a blue checkmark

🥸 It should help users identify messages that are from legitimate companies

🔜 The feature is rolling out now to Gmail users

The feature has already begun working out and is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. It’s also available to users with personal Google accounts.

Any steps that Google can take to stop spammers from filling up my inbox each day is a win in my books, and being able to easily identify genuine companies and trustworthy accounts will help take the fear out of certain email interactions.

Let’s just hope Google doesn’t decide to start charging people to be verified like on Elon Musk’s Twitter and then create several different ways to solve a problem that was already solved several years ago before reverting back to type.