Getting a deal on one video game is great, but what about 70? Well, thanks to Humble Bundle, you can own almost 70 classic Capcom games for just $20.

The actual figure is 69 games, but you’ll get a 50% off coupon for Street Fighter 6 on Steam as one of the items – ideal if you’ve been eyeing up the latest entry in Capcom’s famous franchise.

There’s a treasure trove of titles here outside of almost every Street Fighter game. You can pick up fan favorites like Mega Man and Ghouls ‘n Ghosts. Fighting fans will probably resonate with this bundle most, but there are countless arcade classics from the Japanese publisher to sink your time into.

If you’re a Steam Deck owner, most of the games in this Humble Bundle are Steam Deck verified, so they should work perfectly on Valve’s PC handheld. They also shouldn’t take up too much storage, unlike most modern games.

When you purchase a Humble Bundle, you’re not just getting an unbelievable deal, but your money also helps those in need. A cut of the proceeds will go to help support the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and you can adjust your donation if you’d like to pay more.

The Capcom Classic Arcade Bundle is available until Wednesday, March 12, so you have plenty of time to mull over your decision. Pleasingly, every code can be redeemed on Steam, which is always a relief in the world of PC launchers like the Epic Games Store, EA Play and others.

