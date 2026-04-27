(Credit: Square Enix)

🤷‍♂️ Final Fantasy 14 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, although with the caveat of an additional subscription

💰 The game’s director and producer, Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida, confirmed in an interview with IGN that Nintendo wanted a separate subscription for the game on Switch 2

🤔 As a compromise, it has been agreed that users won’t also need a Switch Online subscription to play, and that existing FFXIV subscribers will get a 50% discount

📆 The game releases on Switch 2 in August 2026, although we don’t have a specific release date just yet

Final Fantasy 14 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, although it comes with quite a big catch.

During a presentation involving the game’s director and producer, Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida, and Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu, the game is coming to Switch 2 in August 2026.

An interview with IGN revealed that Final Fantasy 14 on Switch 2 will require its own subscription to play on top of the subscription you may already be paying on PC and console.

Yoshida explained via a translator that “After discussions with Nintendo, it was decided that the Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy 14 would require a separate subscription”, before adding that “this was decided after many months of discussions with Nintendo, and I understand that this is different to how we’ve done things before”.

The Switch 2 version will include all existing expansions up to Dawntrail 7.5, and it would make sense for FFXIV 8.0 (Evercold) to launch for the Switch 2 version as well.

The compromise that was reached with Nintendo was that Final Fantasy 14 on Switch 2 won’t need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play it.

Furthermore, anyone who already has an active subscription to Final Fantasy 14 will be able to purchase the Switch 2 one for half price.

We don’t have a firm release date for Final Fantasy 14 on Switch 2 just yet, nor is there a clear indication of how much the subscription will cost, even with that 50 percent discount for existing subscribers available.

Final Fantasy 14 is one of the most popular MMORPGs today, and first launched in 2010. After a negative reception, the game was redeveloped and relaunched in 2013 as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn.

Up next: Yoshi and the Mysterious Book hands-on: a whimsical adventure of discoveries

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.