(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

The MSI Claw isn’t even out yet, but the company has said prospective buyers should expect a new model of its gaming handheld “every two to three years”.



Speaking to IGN, MSI system product managing director Clifford Chun gave a candid response about the Claw’s lifespan and admitted that new versions are already in the works.

“Just like our laptops, our aim for users who use this [the MSI Claw] will be roughly two to three years because game titles demand a lot more every two to three years,” Chun told IGN. “Obviously, if you play retro games, you can play MSI Claw for 10 years. We are anticipating to come out [sic] version 2, version 3, version 4 down the road and it’s already in the pipeline.”

Chun made it clear that new versions of the MSI Claw will be dependent on technological advances and that future models will be shaped by the parts available.

“It really depends on, for example, the CPU or a graphic upgrade down the road,” Chun explained. “When something like this happens, do a refresh, and then you will anticipate that MSI will come out with something similar.”

Despite claiming a Steam Deck 2 wasn’t in the works, Valve recently released the Steam Deck OLED less than two years later, which addressed several complaints about the launch model. It features a far superior screen, better battery life, a lighter design, and various other improvements underneath the hood.

The MSI Claw is the first PC gaming handheld powered by an Intel processor and boasts the biggest battery of any handheld. It costs $699 for a unit equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with 512GB storage, or $749 for an Intel Core Ultra 7 model and 1TB of storage.