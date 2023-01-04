(Credit: Eve Energy)

Eve Energy, announced that from March 28, 2023, the Eve Energy Smart Plug, Eve Door and Window sensor, and Eve Motion sensor will all be Matter-compatible out of the box, without the need for an over-the-air update.

Any of the best smart plugs from the company you buy right now would need to receive a software update to be controlled by non-HomeKit smart assistants and Home apps from the likes of Google, Amazon and Samsung. Having the functionality out of the box will be nice, as it means you don’t have to download the Eve Home app (though you’ll need to do that anyway if you want to get the benefit of the smart plug’s power monitoring capabilities).

Eve MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit for Roller Blinds

o starting March 28, 2023, you can pick up a Thread-powered adapter that can automate your regular roller blinds. It’s called the Eve MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit for Roller Blinds (catchy name, right?), and it will retail for a pricey $199.95 at Eve’s website.

The kit comes with essentially a cylinder, full of smarts and motors, that you jam into the tube of your roller blinds, as well as some adapters for various types of roller blinds, mounting brackets, and covers. It even appears to include a pull chain with a little HomeKit code tab so you can easily add it to your HomeKit home.

Matter comes to Eve MotionBlinds

Finally, you will soon be able to upgrade all Eve Motionblinds – including the roller blinds upgrade kit – to support Matter, making them controllable by any Matter-compliant smart home platform. Eve says we should expect that update in Q1 2023.