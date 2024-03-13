(Credit: Cliffhanger Games)

⛔ Electronic Arts-owned Cliffhanger Games designer admits to only hiring people of color in the past

🤷🏿‍♀️ LaLonders said it was safer to work with “people who are just like me”

🧑‍💼 LaLonders appears to have violated US employment laws

🦸🏿 Cliffhanger Games is working on a game based on Marvel’s Black Panther

The associate narrative designer of Cliffhanger Games, an EA-owned studio that’s currently working on a game based on Marvel’s Black Panther, has admitted to only hiring people of color in a previous role. It’s causing a stir online today and may even be in direct violation of US employment opportunity laws.

As shared by Libs of Tiktok on X, an interview with Dani LaLonders – who previously worked as a narrative design intern at Sweet Baby Inc. – shows LaLonders openly admitting to only hiring people of color because “Sometimes it is hard to work with white people.”

“I have a team of 21 right now for ValiDate [LaLonders’ indie title that was released in 2022]. It’s a pretty big team, it’s a crazy big team for an indie game. But who is your team?" LaLonders says in the video below.

“ValiDate has a team of mostly people… mostly? All people of color. We have no white people on our team. I did that because I wanted to create a safe environment. And I know the best way for an environment to be safe is to be around people who are just like me.”

Loading video

LaLonders goes on to say, “I’m not saying that white people in the industry are creating unsafe environments. I’m not saying that – that is not what I’m saying. I am saying that sometimes it is hard to work with white people because they think that something may be okay, but it was really a microaggression. And no one wants to deal with that when they’re trying to make a game they love.”

LaLonders made the admission while discussing ValiDate’s development in a talk called “One Year in the Industry” at the 2021 Game Devs of Color Expo. However, as outlined by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in ‘Prohibited Employment Policies/Practices, “it is illegal to discriminate against someone (applicant or employee) because of that person’s race, color, religion, sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation, and pregnancy), national origin, age (40 or older), disability or genetic information.”

Despite admitting that there are no white people on their team, LaLonders believes that they have previously faced discrimination in the video games industry due to their race.

In the same Game Devs of Color Expo interview, LaLonders says, “I’m clearly not a white person. I’m clearly not a white man. As a black non-binary woman, a lot of people did not take me seriously when I first joined the industry, which I think is kind of crazy because I’m making a game just like everyone else so why wouldn’t you take me seriously? Is it because I’m black? It probably is.”

Who is Cliffhanger Games?

(Credit: Cliffhanger Games)

LaLonders has since become the associate narrative designer of the EA-owned studio, Cliffhanger Games. According to the studio’s X bio, Cliffhanger Games is “A new AAA studio from EA specializing in player-driven narratives and expansive, reactive worlds. Currently developing a game based on Marvel’s Black Panther”.

In a post on EA’s website in July last year titled ‘Meet Cliffhanger Games’, lead Kevin Stephens said:

“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game. Wakanda is a rich Super Hero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do,” said Stephens.

“It’s an incredibly rare opportunity to build a new team around the values of diversity, collaboration, and empowerment,” Stephens went on to say.

The blog post ends by saying “We know the foundation to any great story is to build an experienced team with diverse voices and perspectives and that’s what we want to build, especially with a Super Hero as important as Black Panther.”

Black Panther was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby back in 1966 while at Marvel Comics. The character is depicted as the king and protector of the fictional African nation of Wakanda. Two film adaptions have been released which starred the late Chadwick Boseman. Black Panther became the highest-grossing film of the MCU and the ninth-highest-grossing film of all time.

We’ve reached out to both EA and Marvel owner Disney for comment and will update this story should we hear more.