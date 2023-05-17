If you love anime and have an interest in Japanese, the popular language learning app Duolingo has a new course just for you.

Duolingo is teaming up with Crunchyroll, the anime streaming service, to help you learn some iconic phrases that you’ll hear countless times during your favorite shows.

The anime-inspired Duolingo course includes almost 50 phrases and should encourage more people who have a faint interest in learning Japanese to take the plunge.

What’s more, those who subscribe to Crunchyroll Premium can enjoy two months of Super Duolingo for free, which removes any ads and gives users additional features to help accelerate their language learning.

The promotion also benefits Super Duolingo subscribers, as you can enjoy one month of Crunchyroll ad-free and give anime a whirl if you’ve never given it a go before.

As someone who has studied Japanese on and off for years, bringing anime into the language-learning fold makes complete sense. Anime can be a great gateway into practicing Japanese and immersing yourself in the language, as long as you’re acutely aware that anime is often an over-exaggerated version of how people speak Japanese.

Still, this promotion seems like a match made in heaven, and considering that Japanese is the third most popular language for English speakers on Duolingo, it should benefit both companies.

Unlike the majority of companies, Crunchyroll was one of the few companies to drop its subscription prices last year. Monthly subscription fees were lowered in almost nearly 100 regions, bucking the trend of rising costs that seem to have plagued every service.