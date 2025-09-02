😍 Dolby Vision 2 upgrades TVs with brighter, sharper, and more accurate HDR using AI-driven Content Intelligence

👍 Features like Precision Black and Light Sense enhance dark scenes and fine-tune picture quality based on ambient light and content

⚽️ Sports and gaming benefit from white point adjustments and motion control for optimized viewing

📺 Dolby Vision 2 Max offers premium features for high-end displays, while Hisense leads as the first adopter

Dolby Vision is getting an upgrade to Dolby Vision 2, bringing brighter, sharper, and more accurate HDR to future TVs.

The new Dolby Vision 2 will use – you guessed it – AI to optimize your TV. Dolby says Vision 2 will bring "dramatically improved picture quality to mainstream TVs" using Content Intelligence that can deliver a more captivating picture based on what you're watching and where you're watching.

Content Intelligence includes Precision Black, which will improve the clarity of dark scenes without compromising artistic intent. Light Sense will fine-tune picture quality through advanced ambient light detection and new reference lighting data from the content source.

There are also improvements for sports and gaming. New optimization brings enhancements such as white point adjustments and motion control to address the unique needs of sports and gaming.

What this means in a nutshell is that Dolby Vision 2 will deliver higher brightness, sharper contrast, and deeply saturated colors while preserving the artist's creative vision.

Dolby Vision 2 also includes a potentially controversial addition: Authentic Motion. Dolby says it's the world's first creative-driven motion control tool that makes scenes feel more "authentically cinematic without unwanted judder on a shot-by-shot basis." We'll have to see how that looks in person, as motion smoothing is usually the first thing people turn off when they get their TV.

Dolby Vision 2 comes in two flavors, depending on the TV. Dolby Vision 2 Max delivers the best picture possible and adds additional premium features designed to utilize high-end displays' full capabilities. Dolby Vision 2 brings the above improvements, but isn't quite as good as Dolby Vision 2 Max.

Hisense will be the first TV company to integrate Dolby Vision 2, but expect other manufacturers to adopt the format soon. Joining Hisense, CANAL+ is the first media and entertainment group to commit to using Dolby Vision 2.

