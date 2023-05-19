Disney Plus and Hulu subscribers may have less to watch in the coming weeks, as the two streaming services are removing large chunks of their libraries.

Failed TV shows like Willow, the last episode of which only aired in January, will soon find themselves lost in limbo forever, as they’ll no longer be available to watch.

Other shows that will be jettisoned include Hulu’s Y: The Last Man, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Dollface, The Mysterious Benedict, and movies such as The One and Only Ivan. You can see the full list of shows and movies leaving Disney Plus and Hulu below.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Disney Plus cutting shows

👋 Several TV shows and movies are being removed from Disney Plus and Hulu

😢 Willow, The World According to Jeff Goldblum and Dollface are but a few

🤔 Disney hinted that the decision was a cost-cutting measure

😤 The writer of Willow called the decision “absolutely cruel”

We’re used to streamers canceling original shows when they don’t perform – even if they’ve received critical acclaim. Netflix has even gone on record to say it’s never canceled a successful show, at least from a monetary perspective.

However, it’s rare that services remove shows entirely unless they’ve snapped up by a rival platform – after all, you’d think that the bigger the content library you can offer subscribers, the better. However, it seems Disney and Hulu are removing content to balance the books. Maybe Disney should have never made these shows in the first place.

John Bickerstaff, one of the writers of Willow, called the move “absolutely cruel” on Twitter, and lamented the fact Disney only gave the show six months to find an audience. He also questioned how removing shows from the service will act as a tax write-off when they’ve already been released, and instead accused Disney of making the decision so it doesn’t have to pay residuals.

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy told investors on an earning call: “We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation. As a result, we will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms.”

Check out the list of movies and TV shows leaving Disney’s streaming services in the next few weeks.