(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📀 New Denon DP-500BT turntable combines high-quality analog audio with high-fidelity Bluetooth

🛜 High-resolution 24-bit/98kHz Bluetooth over aptX HD (also supports aptX and aptX Adaptive)

📡 Bluetooth connecting to one Denon speaker lets you push Hi-Fi analog to your whole HEOS network

🎧 High-res Bluetooth also works for premium headphones like the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2

⚜️ Premium parts including a belt system, die-cast aluminum platter, MM cartridge, and phono preamp

Denon has announced a new DP-500BT turntable that combines precision analog audio with high-fidelity Bluetooth.

While the Denon DP-500BT isn’t the first turntable to come with Bluetooth, it’s one of the first to support a near-lossless 24-bit/98kHz signal over aptX, aptX HD, and aptX Adaptive codecs. That higher-resolution signal lets the DP-500BT transmit wireless audio with less compression and less loss of detail.

Unfortunately, the DP-500BT doesn’t support HEOS, aka Denon’s version of Wi-Fi speaker connectivity. However, the company tells us this was intentional, as a wireless antenna could introduce unwanted interference. You can still Bluetooth connect the DP-500BT to any of Denon’s HEOS speakers and then push the audio to other connected units. Alternatively, the high-res Bluetooth will also work with premium headphones like the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2.

As a standalone turntable, the Denon DP-500BT draws on all the learnings from the flagship DP-3000NE. This includes a belt system and die-cast aluminum platter that both help stabilize rotation, and a pre-installed MM cartridge. For wired speakers, DP-500BT also includes a swappable phono preamp to help deliver power to any passive speakers you connect to this turntable.

The $899 Denon DP-500BT is available directly from Denon starting today.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.