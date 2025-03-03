🤖 Coca-Cola has been spotted using AI again

😅 However, it didn’t take an expert to spot

🧐 The AI-generated image has all the hallmarks we expect

😬 Including the inability to create the Coca-Cola logo correctly

Coca-Cola is under fire again for its flagrant use of AI. The world’s largest beverage company posted an advert that, embarrassingly, features an incorrect logo.

As spotted by a Reddit user on the r/ABoringDystopia subreddit (thanks, Yahoo! Life), the Coca-Cola ad shows the company’s iconic glass bottle reimagined as a Ferris wheel. However, it doesn’t take an expert to notice the Coca-Cola logo isn’t right, and the image has that weird, painterly AI-look.

The AI gaff, which definitely wasn’t checked by human eyes, understandably received backlash by Reddit users. The original poster said: “Guess they couldn’t spare the money to pay an intern to at least edit the proper logo in” while another commented: “Bro how can they not afford actual artists.”

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Coca-Cola has ditched the talents of actual humans in favor of AI-generated content. The soft drink giant turned to artificial intelligence for its annual Coca-Cola Christmas adverts.

The marketing team at Coca-Cola clearly spent a little more time proofing its Christmas ads, but the telltale signs of AI were still there, regardless.

It’s strange that companies will protect their IP and branding at all costs, but are now seemingly happy to let AI run amok. We’ve also seen billion dollar companies like Activision Blizzard turn to AI to save some extra cash. The developers of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 recently disclosed that, after many months of speculation, AI-generated content is used in its game.

