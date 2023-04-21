You may have noticed that you’re unable to share screenshots and video clips from your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One console on Twitter. And there’s a good reason why.

A Twitter user noticed the issue which prompted a response from the official Xbox Twitter account. Xbox tweeted, “We have had to disable the ability to share game uploads to Twitter directly from the console and Game Bar on Windows. You can still share your favorite moments to Twitter via the Xbox app for Android and iOS.”

The move seems to coincide with Microsoft’s announcement that it wouldn’t be paying for Twitter’s API, which didn’t go down well with Elon Musk. Twitter’s API (application programming interface) allows two or more technologies or software applications to connect and communicate with one another.

Microsft made the announcement on its website, saying: “Starting on April 25, 2023, Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform will no longer support Twitter.”

Musk responded to the news that Microsoft was pulling its support from the social media platform by threatening a lawsuit. “They trained illegally using Twitter.” Musk tweeted. “Lawsuit time.”

It costs $42,000 to access Twitter’s API each month and gain access to 50 million tweets. The price increased to $125,000 for 100 million tweets and $210,000 for the highest plan of 200 million tweets.

Twitter’s API used to be free, just like with legacy verified checkmarks. However, since his takeover, Musk has looked for every opportunity to monetize the platform and has taken to charging for features that weren’t previously behind a paywall.

If you do want to share a cool moment you pulled off in the best Xbox Series X games, you can still share your screenshots and video clips to Twitter using the Xbox app on Android and iOS devices. It remains to be seen if Sony will follow suit, as you can also share your gameplay clips and screenshots to Twitter directly from PS5.