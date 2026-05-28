📆 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 releases on October 23, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

😮 It will also be released on the Nintendo Switch 2, fulfilling Microsoft’s promise to bring the shooter to Nintendo systems

🔫 The game’s campaign is set to push the series into “darker and more dangerous territory”

🌎 Campaign players will fight in locations including Korea, New York, Paris, and Mumbai

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will release on October 23, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and it’s also coming to a Nintendo console for the first time since the Wii U.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will be released on the Nintendo Switch 2, which fulfills Microsoft’s promise to bring Activision’s blockbuster shooter to Nintendo systems. Microsoft signed a binding deal with Nintendo to appease the FTC, which tried to block its multi-billion dollar acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In a reveal blog post on the Call of Duty website, developer Infinity Ward says Modern Warfare 4 “pushes the series into darker and more dangerous territory, bringing long-running storylines to a powerful and emotional breaking point.”

The campaign will see players fight in Korea, New York, Paris, Mumbai and reclaim occupied territory. Multiplayer will deliver “grounded, precise combat where fluid movement, player choice, and greater control define every engagement.”

Interestingly, this will be the first Call of Duty game to skip PS4 and Xbox One, despite both consoles’ large install base.

You can pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 today, with Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders opening later in the year. The Nintendo Switch 2 version is being developed natively by Infinity Ward, in partnership with Digital Legends, and more details will be shared later this summer.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.