Activision has announced a week-long free access period for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, beginning today.

From 10am PST / 1pm EST on April 19 until April 26, you’ll be able to download the latest Call of Duty title for free and dip into a limited portion of its multiplayer content.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Modern Warfare 2

🆓 You can play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 free for the next week

🔫 A limited portion of its multiplayer content will be available

👊 Including the new 2v2 game mode, gunfight

👍 The core game modes, and most of the core maps, will also be there

Six core multiplayer maps, including the newly introduced Pelayo’s Lighthouse, alongside four maps for the new game mode Gunfight (a fast-paced 2v2 mode with no respawns or health regeneration and randomized loadouts) will be available, alongside a Battle map and multiple game modes.

As well as Gunfight, you’ll be able to try out Ground War, Invasion, All or Nothing, Domination, Gun Game, Hardpoint, Grind, Infected, Kill Confirmed, One in the Chamber, and Team Deathmatch.

The free access period coincides with the launch of Modern Warfare 2’s third season, which released on April 12.

Activision is likely hoping to draw more players to Modern Warfare 2, but the latest entry in the mammoth FPS series has already performed remarkably well. It became the biggest Call of Duty launch of all time when it hit shelves late last year, and even its public beta test broke series records.

Discussion around the series has been hot and heavy for the last several months, with Call of Duty becoming a focal point in Microsoft’s proposed buyout of Activision Blizzard. Sony has repeatedly opposed the deal on the grounds it would hand Microsoft control of one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world, although Microsoft has said it doesn’t plan to make the series exclusive to Xbox platforms.

The Xbox maker recently announced a 10-year binding agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo systems in a bid to assuage the fears of market regulators, who have worried the tie-up would give Microsoft an unfair competitive advantage. The deal is yet to gain approval in the UK or EU, while the US’s FTC has sued to block it.