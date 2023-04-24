(Credit: Arcane Wonders)

Mammoth multiplayer FPS Call of Duty is being turned into a strategy board game.

Announced in a fairly uninformative teaser trailer, Call of Duty: The Board Game will include “intense combat, tactical planning, and stunning artwork,” as well as “miniatures of iconic soldiers and weapons from the series”.

As designer Arcane Wonders told Polygon, the tabletop game has been built to recreate the experience of the video game using its rules around combat, movement and line-of-sight. Players plan their moves across a central map, before resolving them simultaneously in what is intended to be fast-paced fights that reward outmaneuvering your opponent.

It will be set in the era of the 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot, so expect to see familiar characters like Ghost and Captain Price appear.

The base game will support two players, although expansions and add-ons will release in the future, adding new characters, weapons, maps, game modes, and a whole new co-op campaign. Zombies won’t be included in the base game but will appear down the line.

The board game will launch for crowdfunding on Kickstarter later this year – which is tremendously common for tabletop games, even for massive licensed titles that have huge funders behind them – and is expected to hit shelves next year.

This isn’t the first time Call of Duty has been adapted for the tabletop. In 2018 alone, a Black Ops card game was released alongside a Call of Duty Zombies version of Risk and the obligatory Monopoly reskin.

It’s also by no means the first video game to receive a questionable tabletop adaptation. Everything from Horizon Zero Dawn to BioShock Infinite and Sea of Thieves has had its name slapped on a board game box. Last year, Naughty Dog revealed a Last of Us board game was on the way. Some of these licensed games have proven to be excellent. Others, not so much. Let’s wait and see how the biggest first-person shooter in the world fares.