😮 Treyarch is bringing Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops II to PS5, developed by Iron Galaxy Studios

🧟 The re-releases will include the original campaign, multiplayer, and zombies modes with improved frame rates and resolution

🤷‍♂️ No Xbox Series X|S version is currently planned, which has disappointed many fans given Microsoft’s ownership of the series

📅 The next main franchise entry, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, is scheduled for release on October 23, 2026

Even though all eyes are arguably on the next entry in the Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, developer Treyarch has quietly announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops II are coming to PS5.

However, no Xbox Series X|S version has been announced. Both games are playable via backwards compatibility, but as fans have pointed out, the Xbox 360 version runs at 720p and the online modes are plagued with cheaters and hackers.

The two games are being developed by Iron Galaxy Studios and will bring the original campaign, multiplayer, and zombies modes to PS5.

It doesn’t sound like the games will receive a huge graphical overhaul like we’ve seen with previous Call of Duty remakes, but will offer smoother frame rates, faster load times, and a higher resolution.

Crucially, the games will no longer be trapped on PS3. However, the fact that no Xbox version has been announced seems like a big slap in the face for loyal players, especially as Call of Duty is owned by Microsoft.

As for the next Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 4 releases on October 23, 2026. It’s being developed by Infinity Ward, which many still regard as the best Call of Duty studio. After a few years of missteps and falling sales, it’ll be interesting to see whether Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 can recapture the series’ magic.

Up next: Xbox is reportedly closing Ninja Theory, Compulsion Games, and Double Fine as part of its ‘reset’

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.