When it comes to the best headphones you can buy, there are two brands that are always front of mind: Bose and Sony. The companies have been competing for the #1 spot for quite some time, and their latest over-ear headphones put up a serious fight.

The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) are some of the most comfortable headphones we’ve ever tried, with great sound quality and ANC to boot. Meanwhile, the Sony WH-1000XM6 deliver on sound quality, ANC, granular features, battery life, and more, all of which make them a permanent fixture in our travel bags. At $449 and $459 respectively, the question is: which pair is right for you?

Below, we’re breaking down all the reasons why you should consider Bose’s premium headphones, as well as Sony’s. Maybe there’s a feature that’s a dealbreaker on one, or perhaps you’ll enjoy the color scheme of the other. Here’s what makes them each unique, despite being so similarly priced.

Buy the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) if…

🪶 Design and comfort are king. The Bose QC Ultras are incredibly comfortable to wear. When I put them on for the first time, I thought I was wearing two pillows on my head, which I haven’t experienced with headphones in a long time. While technically 10 grams heavier than the XM6s, the weight distribution is better, helping them feel more comfortable to wear for longer periods of time. These headphones also look beautiful; the glossy accents and vibrant color options give the QC Ultras a stylish edge over the XM6s which, by comparison, look a lot more boring.

🎛️ You enjoy lossless and spatial audio. For both audiophiles and serious music listeners alike, the QC Ultras allow you to connect to a device over USB-C and stream lossless audio. The XM6s only support wired connections over a 3.5mm analog connection, with no USB-C listening option available. You can also use spatial audio through Bose’s Cinematic mode over 3.5mm or USB-C, allowing for a more immersive experience while watching movies. You’ll need to rely on Bluetooth for that to work with the XM6s.

🫥 You use transparency mode a lot. The difference between the QC Ultra’s transparency mode and the XM6’s is negligible side-by-side, but Bose gets the edge because of how natural it sounds on its headphones. Sony tends to over-process its transparency mode a bit and boost the volume to a point that it doesn’t feel like hearing with your own ears. The QC Ultras are a bit quieter by comparison, but from people’s voices to traffic sounds and birds chirping, everything sounds more in line with what you’d hear if you weren’t wearing headphones at all.

🎒 Your bag is almost full. One of the nicest aspects of the QC Ultra’s design is the carrying case. The headphones can collapse into a much smaller size and fit in a case that’s slim and physically smaller than the XM6’s carrying case. Granted, the difference isn’t huge, but if your bag is already full enough as it is, you’ll have a better shot at fitting the QC Ultras.

💰 You want to save (a little) money. There’s a $10 price difference between the QC Ultras and XM6s. At full price, to save as much money as you can, get the QC Ultras. $450 isn’t much different than $460, but it’s less expensive nonetheless.

Buy the WH-1000XM6 if…

🎧 You want the best sound quality. While Bose’s headphones offer excellent sound quality, the Sony XM6s still reign supreme thanks to their wider, richer sound. The QC Ultras are great for casual listening to today’s pop hits, but the XM6s manage to strike a near-perfect balance for virtually every genre, from gritty rock and roll to smooth jazz. Side-by-side, the difference isn’t immediately evident, but it presents itself the more you use them.

🔇 You need top-tier ANC. Like the sound quality, you wouldn’t notice a difference between the XM6’s noise cancellation and the QC Ultra’s unless you use them side-by-side. In our testing, we found Sony’s ANC to block out a bit of extra noise and keep loud noises quiet, such as a coming subway train or an ambulance in the distance. We love using the XM6s on flights where the sound of the engine is basically mute, and while you’ll have a similar experience with the QC Ultras, we have to give the edge to Sony.

🔋 You want the longest battery life. Both Sony and Bose say their headphones can last up to 30 hours on a full charge with ANC enabled. In our testing, though, the XM6s tend to last longer. We could get somewhere around 28-32 hours of usage on a charge, whereas the QC Ultras could last around 28-30 hours. If battery life is your #1 priority, we recommend the XM6.

🎚️ You like tinkering. There are a ton of apps and settings in Sony’s Sound Connect app that allow you to tweak the EQ, adjust the noise cancellation based on your environment, fire up music the second you put your headphones on, and more. You can customize much more of the experience using the XM6s, whereas Bose’s companion app doesn’t open up a lot of possibilities. There are some EQ settings you can change, but nothing quite as comprehensive as what Sony provides.

