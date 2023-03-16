It seems that Microsoft has removed the waitlist from its new AI Bing chatbot, letting anyone with a Microsoft account test out the generative search tool instantly.

Head over to the Bing chatbot homepage, hit the big “join the waitlist” button, and you’ll be automatically granted access – no wait required. After seeing a welcome message that reads “You’re in! Welcome to the new Bing!”, you can use the chatbot through Microsoft Edge.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Bing AI chatbot

🎵 Microsoft has seemingly removed the waitlist for its Bing AI chatbot

🎻 You can now sign up for and use the AI immediately

💪 Users previously had to wait to be granted access

🎹 Expect Microsoft to announce more AI tools later today

Windows Central first spotted the inconspicuous change, and we’ve confirmed it ourselves with a test.

While people have been flocking to Bing’s AI chatbot since its announcement last month, users previously had to put their name down on a waitlist before Microsoft unlocked the chatbot for their account. It’s been tinkering around with the tool since release, adding a shortcut to the chatbot directly to the Windows 11 taskbar and adjusting its tone to sound less snarky.

Speaking to The Verge, Microsoft communications director Cailin Roulston said: “During this preview period, we are running various tests which may accelerate access to the new Bing for some users. We remain in preview and you can sign up at Bing.com.”

Microsoft is scheduled to hold a virtual event later today to discuss its future plans for AI tech. The company has already announced it’s bringing more AI-powered tools to Microsoft Teams and announced a billion-dollar investment in artificial intelligence researcher OpenAI at the beginning of the year, so expectations are set high.

It’s possible Microsoft will unveil plans to bring generative AI tools and chatbots to its Office apps, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Google has just revealed several new AI-powered features for Doc, Gmail and Drive, and the two companies have locked themselves in something of an AI race over the past couple of months, as Google launched its AI chatbot Bard to go head-to-head with Microsoft’s Bing.

It will be interesting to see how Microsoft tries to supplement the existing Office apps suite with AI tech. Given the problems the Bing chatbot first exhibited, I’d be hesitant to rely on the tech for professional use. If nothing else, it may give us a glimpse into how the tech giants of today will push AI in the future, even if the current artificial intelligence models aren’t robust enough yet.