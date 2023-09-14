(Credit: The Shortcut)

Apple has been using its proprietary Lightning port since the iPhone 5, but it’s finally making the switch to the widely adopted USB-C with the iPhone 15. And that means you can take advantage of the best USB-C portable chargers on the market.

Even though Apple always promises to deliver the best battery life on an iPhone with every new model, we’ve all found ourselves running out of juice and with nowhere to charge while on the move. However, a portable charger can remove any low-battery anxiety you may have, and you can use your phone liberally knowing you have a backup ready to go.

If you’re picking up the new iPhone 15, or want to enjoy the iPhone 15 Pro’s gaming capabilities without sweating over your battery, check out the best USB-C portable charger for iPhone 15 below. Remember, you won’t need to carry a spare Lightning cable anymore – one USB-C cable fits all.

Best USB-C portable charger for iPhone 15: quick links

Anker 313 Power Bank

Most compact portable charger

(Credit: The Shortcut)

➕ Slim and light profile

➕ Extremely affordable price point

➖ Not the best for long-haul journeys

Anker has become one of the most trusted names when it comes to portable chargers, and rightly so. With countless capacities and designs available, Anker has led the way with reliable, quality products – and the Anker 313 Power Bank (previously known as the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K) is easy to recommend.

With a USB-A and USB-C port, there are plenty of options to charge your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro Max. The slim and light profile is also a winner, and at just over $40, it’s one of the most affordable options out there.

Buy it now from Amazon

Anker MagGo 633

Best MagSafe portable charger

(Credit: The Shortcut)

➕ Attaches to the back of your iPhone via MagSafe

➕ Comes with a charging stand that can also charge your AirPods

➖ Only works for MagSafe devices

If you don’t like the idea of carrying a portable charger around, the Anker 633 MagGo might be for you. Not only can it charge your iPhone and AirPods with the included stand, but the battery pack actually disconnects and snaps to the back of your phone via MagSafe. It provides an extra 17 hours of battery life, which should be more than enough for the vast majority of people. The stand is also perfect for showing off iOS 17’s new nightstand mode.

Buy it now from Amazon

Zendure SuperTank Pro Portable Power Bank

Best portable charger for all your devices

(Credit: The Shortcut)

➕ Can charge all your devices with ease

➕ OLED screen for real-time information

➖ Not the most portable option

If you want a portable charger that can power not only your iPhone 15 but all your devices, look no further than the Zendure SuperTank Pro. With a 26800mAh capacity and 100W super-fast charging technology, the Zendure is ideal for those who are always on the go.

It’s equipped with 4 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A adapter, and its OLED screen shows the remaining charging time and remaining power. What’s more, it only takes an hour and 45 minutes to fully recharge the Zendure once it’s empty.

Buy it now from Amazon