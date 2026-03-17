(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 The Galaxy S26 Ultra has officially launched, and it’s on sale wherever you buy phones

⚙️ The phone comes with a number of notable upgrades, like Privacy Display, Horizon Lock for stable videos, new Galaxy AI features, and more

🪨 While it’s one of Samsung’s most durable phones to date, it’s still a good idea to get a case to protect it

🛍️ We’ve rounded up 12 of the best on the market to help you decide which is right for you

Finding the best case for your Galaxy S26 Ultra depends on what you’re after. The phone, Samsung’s latest flagship with a number of upgrades compared to the S25 Ultra, is the largest in the company’s lineup at 6.9 inches. It’s also the most durable Samsung’s ever shipped with Corning Gorilla Armor 2 on the front and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an aluminum frame.

If you consider yourself a bit of a clutz, chances are you’ll want something protective that’ll save your S26 Ultra from cracks and dents. On the other hand, if you don’t typically drop your phone but want to avoid scratches, you can opt for something thinner and more stylish. This is also the route for anyone who just wants magnetic charging, since Samsung doesn’t include it natively on the Galaxy S26 series.

Below, we’ve rounded up 12 of the best Galaxy S26 Ultra cases you can buy to help you decide which is right for you.

Best Galaxy S26 Ultra cases you can buy

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

✅ 12-foot drop protection

✅ Anti-yellowing coating

✅ Slim design

✅ Works with magnetic accessories

❌ Border is only available in black

Dbrand might have the best all-around case on the market. The Ghost Case 2.0 for the S26 Ultra protects your phone from drops up to 12 feet high. It’s lightweight and adds just under 2mm of thickness to your device. The back is transparent with an anti-yellowing coating to keep it looking fresh, enhanced scratch resistance, and magnets that work with MagSafe chargers and accessories. It’s a great go-to if you want protection, good looks, and don’t want to spend a ton of money.

Price: $59.95

Dbrand: Ghost Case 2.0

✅ Slim, grippy design

✅ Works with magnetic accessories

✅ Fun color options

❌ Not as protective as other cases

❌ Silicone can attract lint

Samsung’s first-party silicone case gets you solid scratch protection for your Galaxy S26 Ultra. The silicone is grippy and durable, and it’s available in six vibrant colors to help your device stand out. Plus, Samsung includes magnets on the back so you can use magnetic accessories. It’s a good choice for those who want something that pops or will help make their phone a bit grippier.

Price: $54.99

Amazon: Samsung Silicone Magnet Case

✅ Multi-layer design for reinforced drop protection

✅ Raised edges to protect your screen

✅ Semi-transparent back plate lets your phone’s color shine through

✅ Works with magnetic accessories

❌ Only one color option

❌ Pricey

Samsung also offers a more protective option for your Galaxy S26 Ultra. Its Rugged Magnet Case includes a multi-layer design to ensure your phone is safe against drops, and it gives you a stronger grip thanks to the bumper around the edges of the case. It’s semi-transparent so the color of your phone will still be visible, and it has magnets built into the back.

Price: $79.99

Amazon: Samsung Rugged Case

✅ Durable design with Air Cushion Technology

✅ Built-in kickstand

✅ Works with magnetic accessories

✅ Affordable

❌ Materials aren’t very high-quality

Spigen’s Tough Armor case makes for an easy addition to your Galaxy S26 Ultra thanks to its durable design and low price. It has military-grade drop resistance to protect your phone from drops at up to 1.2m high, all thanks to its hybrid PC and TPU structure with Air Cushion Technology. It has a built-in kickstand to watch content hands-free, magnets for accessories and chargers, and a variety of color options.

Price: $21.99

Amazon: Spigen Tough Armor

✅ Military-grade drop resistance

✅ Built-in kickstand doubles as a tripod

✅ Color-matched finishes

✅ Works with magnetic accessories

❌ Materials aren’t very high-quality

For creators and viewers alike, TORRAS’ Q3 Spin case is right up your alley. The magnets on the back of this S26 Ultra case double as a kickstand, allowing you to prop your phone up for hands-free viewing. It can also physically rotate so you can position your phone upright, which means it can also act like a tripod. The case also comes with military-grade drop resistance and colors that’ll match your S26 Ultra.

Price: $45.99

Amazon: TORRAS Q3 Spin

✅ Military-standard drop resistance

✅ Clear design with glow-in-the-dark magnets

✅ Slim design

✅ Included lanyard

❌ A bit expensive

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) has a huge lineup of durable Galaxy S26 Ultra cases, and one of the stand-outs is the Pathfinder. It’s the brand’s hybrid-transparent case that offers 18-foot drop resistance and tactile grips along the edges, but what makes this version special are the magnets in the back. Not only do they enable support for magnetic accessories, but they also glow in the dark for a unique appearance.

Price: $69.95

Amazon: UAG Pathfinder

✅ Slim, premium cowhide leather design

✅ Multiple color choices

✅ Works with magnetic accessories

✅ Affordable

❌ Construction isn’t as nice as other leather cases

If you want to add a premium touch to your Galaxy S26 Ultra, consider this case from TORRO. It’s covered in premium cowhide leather that gives your device an upscale feel in the hand, while the bumper around the case will protect it from drops. It’s available in three different colors: Dark Brown, Light Brown, and Black. It also comes with magnets so you can use all of your favorite accessories.

Price: $22.99

Amazon: TORRO Leather Case

✅ Extreme protection with multi-layer design

✅ Maintains a slim profile

✅ Works with magnetic accessories

✅ Port covers

❌ Pricey

❌ Color options are a bit boring

This slim yet tough case from OtterBox has been tried and tested on plenty of phones in the past, so you can trust it’ll protect your Galaxy S26 Ultra from almost anything. Its multi-layer design allows for 7x stronger defense than the military standard. It’s made from 50% recycled materials and maintains a slim profile so that your phone doesn’t feel gigantic. It also integrates magnets so you can use MagSafe accessories. While it’s on the pricier side, it’ll give your phone plenty of protection for years to come.

Price: $69.99

Amazon: OtterBox Defender

✅ Extremely thin design made from 600d aramid fiber

✅ Built-in NFC buttons to quickly access apps

✅ Extra camera protection

✅ Works with magnetic accessories

❌ No drop protection

Pitaka is the brand to shop from if you want an ultra-thin case for your S26 Ultra to protect it from scratches. The company’s Ultra-Slim Case uses 600d aramid fiber for its construction, a material that’s commonly used in the aerospace industry, to keep its profile just over 1 mm thick. What’s unique about this case are the extra buttons on the side; Pitaka built custom NFC readers into the case that you can program to open any app you’d like on your phone. It’s extra functionality you don’t typically find on cases like this.

Price: $59.99

Amazon: Pitaka Ultra-Slim Case

✅ Crystal-clear design that’s thin and light

✅ Works with magnetic accessories

✅ Won’t yellow over time

✅ Affordable

❌ Not the best drop protection

❌ Prone to scratches and fingerprints

One of the best cases in Spigen’s lineup is the Ultra Hybrid MagFit Clear Case. It’s such a great go-to case since it offers a thin and lightweight design, a crystal-clear exterior that doesn’t yellow over time, and magnets to support MagSafe accessories. There are plenty of other, more durable cases on the market, but if you just want a clear case for your S26 Ultra, this is a great one to scoop up.

Price: $19.99

Amazon: Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit

✅ Detachable design

✅ Premium leather exterior

✅ Plenty of room for cards and cash

✅ Works with magnetic accessories

✅ RFID blocking for safety

❌ Expensive

This wallet case from BOULETTA has a 2-in-1 design. The case for the S26 Ultra itself can detach from the wallet portion so that you can use it independently, and when you’re on the move, the case folds in nicely and gives you a ton of room to store your cards and cash. The wallet portion doubles as a kickstand so you can prop your phone up for hands-free viewing, and the entire thing is wrapped in premium leather in a variety of colors.

Price: $89.90

Amazon: BOULETTA Wallet Case

✅ Unique, colorful design that adds grip

✅ Included lanyard

✅ Works with magnetic accessories

✅ 5x military-grade drop protection

❌ Adds some bulk to the design

❌ A bit pricey

For something more playful and colorful, there’s OtterBox’s Sole Series cases. With a grippy design and bold color options, the case makes it easier to handle the S26 Ultra and protect it from drops thanks to its durability that’s rated for 5x military-grade standards. There’s also a lanyard in the box to make it easier to hang onto your phone when out and about.

Price: $69.99

Amazon: OtterBox Sole Case

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.