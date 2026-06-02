(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

💻 The new Vivobook range includes conventional S14/S16 models and transforming S14/S16 Flip models

💪 All laptops are powered by the Snapdragon X platform, delivering up to 45 TOPS NPU performance for AI acceleration and efficiency

😍 They feature professional-grade OLED displays with TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification

🔋 Conventional models offer up to 25 hours of battery life, while Flip models provide around 20 hours and 360-degree flexibility with Asus Pen 3.0 support

Asus unveiled its new range of Vivobook laptops at Computex 2026: the transforming Asus Vivobook S14 Flip and S16 Flip, and the more conventional Vivobook S14 and S16.

Both models are powered exclusively by the Snapdragon X platform and can deliver up to 45 TOPS NPU performance. This translates to lightning-fast responsiveness, intelligent AI acceleration, and excellent power efficiency.

(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

The new Asus Vivobook range sports gorgeous, professional-grade OLED displays, which also have TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light technology to protect your eyes during long productivity sessions.

The Asus Vivobook S14 and S16 come in Light Blue and Matte Gray, and feature a slim, all-metal chassis. A full set of I/O ports and a promised 25 hours of battery life mean they should give you enough power when you’re working away from a power plug or using them for entertainment.

(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

The Asus Vivobook S14 Flip and S16 Flip offer a few more unique features aimed at creatives. You can prop the Vivobook Flip in tent mode, stand mode, use it as a tablet, or simply as a standard laptop. It has Asus Pen 3.0 support, allowing you to write, sketch, and take notes.

Battery life takes a slight hit on the S14 Flip and S16 Flip, with Asus promising around 20 hours. However, with fast charging support and a compact 68W USB-C charging, it’s easy to rectify.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Like the Asus Vivobook S14/S16, the Flip model also features a premium all-metal finish and was noticeably lightweight when I put the laptop in its different orientations. Pricing wasn’t finalized when we spoke to an Asus representative, but expect it to cost between $899 and $1,200 based on previous models.

Up next: Asus ROG Xbox Ally 20X hands-on review: the best Xbox gaming handheld, now upgraded with OLED

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.