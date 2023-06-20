The Apple Watch has once again alerted someone of a potentially life-threatening problem before disaster strikes. A 29-year-old woman in Cincinnati has thanked Apple’s smartwatch for saving her life after it notified her of an abnormally high heart rate, despite being inactive.

Kimmie Watkins said the Apple Watch alerted her when she took a nap after feeling lightheaded and winded. While asleep, her Apple Watch detected an irregular heartbeat of 178 beats per minute, which obviously isn’t normal.

The alert thankfully woke Watkins up and she sought medical attention as a result. It’s here where she discovered that she had a blood clot in her lungs, which caused the abnormal spike in heart rate.

“I’m very lucky and that, if my nap hadn’t ended, that my partner would have found me, maybe asleep on the couch, not actually sleeping instead of what did happen,” Watkins told WKRC in Ohio.

A doctor told Watkins that she had a saddle pulmonary embolism, which only has a 50% survival rate.

“A saddle pulmonary embolism is the most severe and life-threatening of all because it's a blood clot that saddles both the blood vessel to the right lung and to the left lung,” said Dr. Richard Becker, a cardiologist at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Medicine.

I genuinely think buying an Apple Watch is one of the best tech purchases I’ve ever made. It’s packed with handy features, helps motivate me to exercise, and includes life-saving technology that gives me an insight into aspects of my health I would previously have been oblivious to. I’ve been so impressed with it that I canceled my gym membership as a result.

We’ve seen countless other stories of people thanking the Apple Watch for potentially saving their life. The Apple Watch doesn’t just measure your heart rate, but it can measure your glucose levels, detect if you’ve fallen or been in a crash, show your medical ID, contact emergency services, and much more.