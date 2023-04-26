Apple is reportedly developing an AI-powered health coaching tool that will pair with the Apple Watch to provide personalized exercise, sleeping and dieting plans.

As reported by Bloomberg, the AI model is codenamed Quartz and uses data collected from the Apple Watch to create user-specific health routines. The report says the company currently plans to release the tool next year, although Apple hasn’t officially commented on it or announced the tool.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Apple Watch AI

🍏 Apple is reportedly working on an AI health coach

⌚ It will use data from the Apple Watch to provide personal health plans

🌟 Apple is expected to reveal it this June

🥼 A bunch of other health and wellness tools are also coming

Also on the health and wellness front, Bloomberg reports Apple plans to introduce an iPad version of its iPhone health app, letting users see their health data on a larger display and, the company allegedly hopes, boost the app’s popularity in professional healthcare settings where tablets have already become popular work tools.

Additional features capable of tracking emotions and vision conditions will reportedly be added to the app sometime later this year. The emotion tracker amounts to little more than a survey, which asks users to log their feelings over time, but a more advanced algorithmic model that automatically determines a user’s mood through the words they type and speak while on the phone could appear in the future.

Bloomberg expects Apple will unveil the emotions tracker and iPad app at its Worldwide Developer Conference this June, alongside its much-anticipated AR/VR headset. The mixed-reality headset is expected to launch with a ton of apps, including VR versions of the company’s existing health tools, and have a price tag to match.

Expanded health functionality across the Apple portfolio doesn’t come as a huge surprise, and our very own

already found the

. As Apple continues to try to shore up the functionality of the Apple Watch and get the edge over competing smartwatches, it’s pivot towards health and wellness tools tracks.

The introduction of an AI tool also tallies with the recent surge of interest in artificial intelligence. Microsoft is trying to revolutionize internet search with its Bing AI chatbot, and Google is looking to do the same with Bard. Outside of artificial intelligence audiobook narrators, Apple hasn’t rushed to release a public AI model with the same enthusiasm as its peers.

Regardless of the AI improvements, the Apple Watch may well look very different in the future. Rumors suggest it will ditch OLED displays and could even have a built-in camera eventually. If you’re more interested in the here and now, see what we think is the best Apple watch.