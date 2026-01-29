⚽️ Apple TV has finally given us a first look at the new season of Ted Lasso

🙋‍♀️ A press release confirms that Ted is now coaching Richmond’s second-division women’s team

🙌 Lots of fan-favorite cast members are returning, including Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift

📆 Apple has said the new season is coming in “summer 2026”, but with no specific release date just yet

Apple TV has finally provided a first look at the long-awaited fourth season of Ted Lasso.

After confirming the series would be returning for a fourth season last year, a new press release has finally seen the streamer divulge some more details and a look at the heartwarming series.

The release shows a range of still images showing Ted coaching a women’s soccer team, which had long been the rumored plot of the fourth season before its announcement. The description Apple has provided reads as follows:

“In season four, Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

The stills also confirm some returning cast members, such as Hannah Waddingham as Richmond FC owner Rebecca Welton, and Annette Badland, who plays pub owner Mae Green.

We also see newcomers to Ted Lasso in the form of Grant Feely as Ted’s son and Tanya Reynolds as an assistant coach.

The Apple press release also confirms that we’re expected to see Brett Goldstein return as Roy Kent, alongside Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, Jeremy Swift as Higgins and Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard.

Other newcomers to the series confirmed by Apple include Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey and Abbie Hern.

Apple has shared that the fourth season of Ted Lasso is returning in “summer 2026”, but with no specific date to go with it.

The first two seasons fell into a summer release window, with the first series premiering on August 14, 2020, and the second season premiering on July 23, 2021. For reference, the third season was released on March 15, 2023.

