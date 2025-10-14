(Credit: Greg Joswiak / X)

💻 Apple has teased the M5 MacBook Pro on social media

👀 The company’s head of marketing shared a video and a caption that hints at the M5 chip

3️⃣ Rumor has it Apple has three new products powered by M5 to announce

📅 It seems like the announcement could come any day

Apple has been cooking, according to a new teaser posted to social media. The M5 MacBook Pro, which has been in the rumor mill for quite some time, was just teased in a video shared by Apple’s senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, on X. The video doesn’t directly reveal either the M5 chip or a new MacBook Pro, but it certainly hints at both.

The video shows off a mysterious object that looks like a MacBook opened slightly and standing up on its hinge. Meanwhile, the caption of the post reads “Mmmmm… something powerful is coming.” That’s a total of five “M”’s which, if you ask me, is a pretty good indication that the M5 chip is right around the corner.

Apple has been rumored to drop the M5 chip before the end of 2025, with recent reports hinting that the news could be imminent. With today’s teaser, it seems more likely than ever that Apple will soon announce the processor along with products we expect to be powered by it, including a new entry-level MacBook Pro.

The design and other specifications of the MacBook Pro are expected to remain the same, with a complete redesign of the product arriving sometime in 2026 with OLED screens. Meanwhile, a new M5 iPad Pro could also be announced this week, along with an M5-powered version of the Apple Vision Pro. It’s not clear if Apple plans to announce all three at once or in a staggered fashion, but we should know sooner than later.

There’s also a rumor that Apple will soon announce a new Apple TV set-top-box, although it’s not expected to get the M5 chip.

Joswiak’s teaser did not include a potential date for the mysterious news to break, but we’ll keep a close eye on it in the meantime.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.