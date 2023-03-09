Apple is releasing a new music streaming app dedicated to baroque beats and romantic rhythms later this month.

Creatively named Apple Music Classical, the subscription-based app will give you access to the world’s largest classic music catalog in high fidelity (up to 192 kHz/24 bit lossless) spatial audio with zero adverts. It’s due to launch on March 28.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Apple Music Classical

🎵 Apple is launching a standalone music app for classical music

🎻 Apple Music Classical will release on March 28

💪 It boasts the largest collection of classical music

🎹 And comes equipped with high-fidelity audio and exclusive albums

“Apple Music Classical makes it quick and easy to find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search, and listeners can enjoy the highest audio quality available, and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio,” the company said in a press release announcing the app’s launch.

While other music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music already offer some classic music, Apple Music Classical will contain a larger library cataloged with meticulous metadata, allowing users to search by composer, conductor, title, and even catalog number. It should make finding a specific recording of even a very popular piece much easier.

Additionally, the app will include composer biographies, guides on key compositions, curated playlists and exclusive albums.

Although Apple Music Classical will be available as a standalone download through the iOS App Store, you’ll need a subscription to Apple Music – either Individual, Student, Family or Apple One – to access it. The app will be available on all iPhones running iOS 15.4 or later versions, and an Android version is coming in the future.

It’s available to pre-order now on the App Store.

The launch of Apple Music Classical comes after the tech giant bought classical music streaming start-up Primephonic back in 2021. Apple initially planned to integrate its library and functionality into the main Apple Music app, before releasing a standalone classical music platform later. Plans must have changed between then and now, however, as it looks like we’ll just be getting the dedicated app.

A lot more is changing in the world of music streaming, too. Apple Music got a hefty price bump last year and Spotify just received a huge redesign that makes it look and feel closer to TikTok.