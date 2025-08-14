🏈 Apple Arcade adds NFL Retro Bowl '26, Jeopardy! Daily, and My Talking Tom Friends Plus on September 4

Apple Arcade is kicking off the upcoming NFL season with a retro football title that fans of 1987's Tecmo Bowl will appreciate.

NFL Retro Bowl '26 features authentic rosters and NFL players, and a new mode called Championship Leaderboard. It lets you choose your favorite teams and compete against other players in weekly matchups aligned with the actual 2025 NFL season.

Joining NFL Retro Bowl '26 on September 4 is Jeopardy! Daily, a mobile version of the beloved and enduring quiz show. Players can type their responses using the keyboard, take part in weekly tournaments and climb global leaderboards.

One for younger audiences, My Talking Tom Friends+ is an interactive life-sim that features Talking Tom & Friends characters in one vibrant world. Players can enjoy minigames, caring for their pets, and exploring colorful surroundings. It's also available on September 4.

If that wasn't enough gaming for one month, Apple Arcade subscribers can also look forward to Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, Mini Motorways, Snake.io on August 27.

Updates are also on the way for Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE, WHAT THE CAR?, Sonic Dream Team, It's Literally Just Mowing+. Plus, Hello Kitty Island Adventure fans can look forward to Wheatflour Wonderland, a magical new adventure on September 18, free for all Apple Arcade subscribers.

