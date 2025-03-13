👍 Google has announced Auracast support for hearing aids and earbuds

Google has announced Auracast support for Android, which should benefit hard of hearing people.

Auracast is a new Bluetooth technology that uses your phone to enable a direct connection from hearing aids to audio broadcasts. It's particularly useful in crowded or public venues. You can also apply hearing aid presets, available in your phone settings, to personalize a stream for your hearing.

Google will also let users connect to broadcasts through QR codes on Pixel 9 devices, so you don't need to dig into your settings.

Auracast works with LE Audio compatible hearing aids, Samsung Galaxy devices with One UI 7 and Android 15, or Pixel 9 devices running the Android 16 beta.

In addition to announcing Auracast support, Google is rolling out the third beta of Android 16. Android 16 has officially reached Platform Stability, which means developers can push Android 16-targeted apps to the Play Store now.

Android 16 brings several user-facing features, including live updates, a Google Wallet shortcut, vertical text support, adaptive apps for large screens, and notification cooldowns. It also brings enhancements to camera and media apps, health and accessibility, security and privacy, and further Gemini AI integration.

