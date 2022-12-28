➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Amazon Prime sports

🏈 Amazon is reportedly working on a new sports app

😲 It would release as a standalone app, possibly separate from Amazon Prime

⛔ Its launch might signal the end of Prime sports in its current form

🤷 If it ever appears, that is

Amazon is reportedly developing a new standalone app dedicated solely to sports content as it looks to further expand its streaming services.

Although the company has not officially announced the new app, The Information reported it’s currently in the works, citing a source with direct knowledge of the plan.

It’s currently unclear when the sports app would release, or if it will ever make it to launch.

The standalone app could have big ramifications for Amazon Prime subscribers. Currently, members of Amazon’s premium subscription service can access sports channels showing major professional leagues including the NBA, NFL and MLB. The development of a separate app could signal live sports events will eventually be taken off the platform and put behind another, secondary paywall.

The development of the new app comes as CEO Andy Jassy looks for new ways to shore up Amazon’s streaming services, The Information reports, even as it looks to cut costs in other areas. As the Wall Street Journal reported, Jassy started a monthslong cost-cutting review back in November to axe or pare back those parts of the business that aren’t profitable.

Amazon Prime Video already received a substantial facelift earlier this year when its interface was redesigned to look closer to Netflix. It also recently integrated a free, pared-down version of Amazon Music to all Prime subscribers. Prime subscribers can access the full Amazon Music library free from ads, but are only able to play artists, tracks and albums using shuffle.

