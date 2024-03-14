📆 Amazon’s next sales event called the Big Spring Sale runs from March 20-25

Amazon has announced its next sales event and instead of being another Prime Day, this time it’s called the Big Spring Sale. Deals for this event will start next Wednesday, March 20th at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT and run until the following Monday, March 25th, ending at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT as well.

Amazon promises the Big Spring Sale will have more than exclusive discounts for Prime members, which is what we usually get from one of its Prime Day events. In the company’s announcement, Amazon notes it will offer discounts of up to 40% on electronics on top of the usual sale on Echo devices and Kindles.

Beyond that Amazon’s Big Spring Sale will include deep discounts on the following product types:

Up to 50% off select beauty products

Up to 50% off select sports and outdoors equipment

Up to 40% off select home products

Up to 40% off select spring apparel

The announcement also highlights there will also be deals on "spring fashion, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden essentials, cleaning and organizing products.” So it seems a bit of everything will be going on sale next week.

It’s also worth noting that while the deals won’t be limited to Prime members, those with a subscription might have access to further savings on top of free shipping. This sale is also the perfect time to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, which you can sign up for here.

The Big Spring Sale might be a week away but you can already take advantage of some big deals right now including a sale on Sonos speakers, a massive Anker powerbank, and more.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.