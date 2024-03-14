Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 is the next Amazon deals event on March 20th
Don’t call it another Prime Day
📆 Amazon’s next sales event called the Big Spring Sale runs from March 20-25
👍 The discounts extend to non-Prime subscribers
🏷️ Up to 40-50% discounts on electronics, beauty products, sports and outdoor equipment, home products, and spring apparel
📦 There’s also deals on spring fashion, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden essentials, cleaning and organizing products.
Amazon has announced its next sales event and instead of being another Prime Day, this time it’s called the Big Spring Sale. Deals for this event will start next Wednesday, March 20th at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT and run until the following Monday, March 25th, ending at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT as well.
Amazon promises the Big Spring Sale will have more than exclusive discounts for Prime members, which is what we usually get from one of its Prime Day events. In the company’s announcement, Amazon notes it will offer discounts of up to 40% on electronics on top of the usual sale on Echo devices and Kindles.
Beyond that Amazon’s Big Spring Sale will include deep discounts on the following product types:
Up to 50% off select beauty products
Up to 50% off select sports and outdoors equipment
Up to 40% off select home products
Up to 40% off select spring apparel
The announcement also highlights there will also be deals on "spring fashion, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden essentials, cleaning and organizing products.” So it seems a bit of everything will be going on sale next week.
It’s also worth noting that while the deals won’t be limited to Prime members, those with a subscription might have access to further savings on top of free shipping. This sale is also the perfect time to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, which you can sign up for here.
The Big Spring Sale might be a week away but you can already take advantage of some big deals right now including a sale on Sonos speakers, a massive Anker powerbank, and more.
Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) – $90 at Amazon (was $149)
Sonos Beam Gen 2 – $399 at Amazon (was $499)
Sonos Move 2 – $359 at Amazon (was $429)
Instant Pot 6QT Duo Plus – $74 at Amazon (was $129)
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor – $1,099 at Amazon (was $1,599)
Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones – $248 at Amazon (was $349)
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones – $328 at Amazon (was $399)
Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.