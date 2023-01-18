➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Alfa Romeo Tonale

🇮🇹 The Alfa Romeo Tonale plug-in hybrid SUV will soon reach dealers

🏷️ Its price will range from $44,590–$49,050 depending on trim level

💪 All variants come standard with AWD and a 285 HP turbo engine

⛽ Its 15.5-KWh battery can power the vehicle for 30 miles without burning fuel

🧾 Alfa Romeo is taking pre-orders for the Ti and Veloce now, Sprint in Q1 2023

Chrysler and Fiat parent company Stellantis has revealed pricing information for the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the first vehicle from the brand to sport an electrified powertrain. Set to arrive at dealers any day now, the plug-in hybrid SUV will start between $45,590 after destination charges, making it a lower-cost alternative to other vehicles in its class.

While not a true EV like the ones we saw at CES 2023, the entry-level Tonale’s pricing is much more palatable than that of the BMW X5 sDrive40i – BMW’s most affordable hybrid SUV, which steps up an extra two grand for all-wheel drive. The Tonale, on the other hand, comes standard with an AWD drivetrain at all trim levels, no add-on options necessary.

Mercedes-Benz no longer makes hybrids, but its cheapest all-electric SUV offering is almost $9,000 more on the low end. It’s also much less than the EQE sedan and its SUV equivalent, which will start at $74,900.

Pricing for the three trim levels, fees included, before the $7,500 federal EV tax credit:

Sprint: $44,590

Ti: $46,590

Veloce: $49,050

In addition to 30 miles of pure electric driving, the Tonale will command 285 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of Torque with its turbo 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine. Although much of its remaining specs are still a mystery, the pared-down UK version gets anywhere from 39 to 44 mpg. We do know the North American variant will feature a 12.3-inch gauge cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale is being manufactured at its home base in San Germano, Italy alongside the US-exclusive Dodge Hornet. You can pre-order the Ti and Veloce trim levels now on the Alfa Romeo website or check your local dealerships on Edmunds. Pre-sales for the base model are expected to drop sometime this quarter.